My 3 Sociopaths
My 3 Sociopaths

Sober Christian Gentleman
Feb 09, 2025
Transcript

My 3 Sociopath experience stories - learn from my mistakes - let me explain.

I thought I would make a podcast about my experience with 3 different sociopaths.

A sociopath is a person who has a mental health condition that makes them lack empathy, emotions, and conscience. They are known for their manipulative and deceitful behavior, leading them to hurt other people without feeling any remorse.

The term sociopath is often used interchangeably with psychopath, but there are key differences between these two mental health conditions.

Let me explain.

This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
Sober Christian Gentleman
