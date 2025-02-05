S2 EP 45 - The Housing Shortage Deception - what is really going on - Rebroadcast

The Housing Shortage Deception - what is really going on that you may not be aware of. This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Words are used as weapons.

Housing definition:

Housing refers to the provision of shelter or accommodation for individuals, families, or communities. It encompasses various types of dwellings, such as houses, apartments, condos, and other residential structures, that are designed and built for people to live in. Housing fulfills the basic need for shelter and serves as a place where individuals and families can live, sleep, relax, and engage in daily activities while maintaining privacy, safety, and comfort.

Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not you.

Let me explain.

The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon.

Knowledge provides opportunities. Chance favours the prepared mind. You command your reactions the outside stimuli

Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.