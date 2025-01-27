S2 EP 42 - Eugenics - Transhuman - Transgender - how these are connected - let me explain. Rebroadcast

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Eugenics is the practice or advocacy of improving the human species by selectively mating people with specific desirable hereditary traits. It aims to reduce human suffering by “breeding out” disease, disabilities and so-called undesirable characteristics from the human population. Transhumanism is a movement that advocates for the use of technology to enhance the abilities of the human mind and body. The goal of transhumanists is to transcend our natural bodily limitations, extend our lifespans and ultimately achieve immortality. Some view transhumanism as the next logical step in evolution, leading to the creation of a posthuman society. The meaning of TRANSGENDER is of, relating to, or being a person whose gender identity differs from the sex the person was identified as having at birth; especially: of, relating to, or being a person whose gender identity is opposite the sex the person was identified as having at birth. I go over some 'Hidden in plain sight' history, modern history, where this is going Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not yours. Maya (Sanskrit), literally means “illusion” as well as “magic”. The context of the term can have multiple meanings. It was used in an older language to mean extraordinary wisdom and power. Later Vedic texts and literature devoted to Indian traditions use Maya to refer to a “magic show”, an illusion that makes things appear present, but they are not. The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon. Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.