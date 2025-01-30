S2 EP 43 - Legal versus Lawful - Education that may save your life. Rebroadcast.

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Words are used as weapons.

Legal definition:

The term "legal" refers to something that is in accordance with or permitted by law. It can also describe a situation, action, or document that is valid and enforceable according to established rules and standards. In other words, it means conforming to the requirements of the law or being within one's rights.

Lawful definition:

Lawful is an adjective that describes something as being in accordance with the law of nature. It signifies adherence to lawful principles, ensuring that actions are permitted, authorized, or justified within the framework of established Natural law. This law is " harm no one".

Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not you.

Let me explain.

The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon.

Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.

