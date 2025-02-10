S2 EP 47 - The Police Deception - what is really going on - rebroadcast

The Police Deception - what is really going on that you may not be aware of. This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Words are used as weapons. Police definition: The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the stated aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health, and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their legal powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence. Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not you. Let me explain. The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon. Knowledge provides opportunities. Chance favours the prepared mind. You command your reactions the outside stimuli Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.