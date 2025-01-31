S2 EP 44 - Learning versus Education - the history of education that may save your life - Rebroadcast

Learning versus Education - the history of education that may save your life or at least explain things. This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us.

We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Words are used as weapons. Learning definition: Learning is the act of acquiring new, or modifying and reinforcing, existing knowledge, behaviors, skills, values, or preferences and may involve synthesizing different types of information. The ability to learn is possessed by humans, animals and some machines. Progress over time tends to follow learning curves. Learning is not compulsory; it is contextual. It does not happen all at once, but builds upon and is shaped by what we already know.

Education definition: Education is the process of acquiring knowledge, skills, values, beliefs, and habits. It is a lifelong process that begins in early childhood and continues throughout one's life. Education can take place in formal or informal settings and can be self-directed or facilitated by educators. Trivium definition: The term trivium refers to a set of three liberal arts subjects that were considered essential for educated people in medieval and Renaissance Europe. These subjects are grammar, logic, and rhetoric. The name comes from the Latin words "tri, " meaning three, and "vicus, " meaning street or district. Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not you. Let me explain.

The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon. Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.