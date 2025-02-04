My diet or die(t) nutritional choices explained.

Vegetarian advice.
Satiate - verb:
To completely satisfy yourself or a need, especially with food or pleasure, so that you cannot have anymore:
"He drank until his thirst was satiated."
Being vegetarian often means not feeling satiated as meat eaters do. The trick, I believe, is that certain vegetarian foods can do it.
Organic is worth the money to get a better product:
Satiating group 1
1 Potatoes ( alternative yams, sweet potatoes)
2 Rice ( Jasmine or brown)
3 Beans
Satiating group 2 fermented
Sauerkraut: make your own, it is easy healthy and fun to experiment
Cabbage
Carrot
Beet
Or Mixture
If you have 1/2 your meal warm 1 of the three above satiating foods, 1/4 fermented and the last 1/4 fresh raw vegetables. Mixing various sauces mixes up the flavours of endless combinations.
A pressure cooker reduces lectins and oxalates, plus makes preparing or rewarming the food healthy and easy. Pick 2 days a week to bulk prepare groups 1 and 2. Keep it chilled in the fridge until ready to warm up and reassemble. A blender allows us to add more raw vegetables to our oils, such as olive oil, and make thick, nutritious sauces that are alive.
