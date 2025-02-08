S2 EP 46 - The Regulation Deception - what is really going on - rebroadcast

The Regulation Deception - what is really going on that you may not be aware of. This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Words are used as weapons.

Deception Definition:

Deception is the manipulation of information to gain some advantage.

Regulation definition:

Regulations are legal norms that are laid out in writing by regulatory bodies in order to prescribe certain types of conduct. They can also be laid down by independent entities or companies in order to standardize and regulate conduct within the entity, or by individuals in order to regulate their own conduct.

Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not you.

Let me explain.

The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon.

Knowledge provides opportunities. Chance favours the prepared mind. You command your reactions the outside stimuli

Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.