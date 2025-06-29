There are a lot of aspects I wish to address so this will be a multi part response.

Listener question:

"What are your Thoughts on Christanity and the Church highlighted in this essay":

"The year is 1491, the arrival of the imperialistic colonial Christians on the shorrs of Turtle Island brought with them a mentality that starkly contrasted the dominant worldviews of the peoples that lived here. They attempted to push a belief system that has the polar opposite view of the natural world and those non-human beings we share it with. It taught people that we humans should ‘conquer nature’, ‘tame the wilderness’, that we humans are the only blessed and holy beings, the only beings possessing personhood and that we had been given God given right to “have dominion over” all our fellow beings (and use them for our own selfish needs and preferences). In essence, the imported European religion brought with it a humanocentric and hubristic worldview.

After the dehumanization and genocide of most of the indigenous peoples, the corporate profiteering began to push forward full steam ahead, transforming that which was living, diverse and abundant, into commodities, monocultures and cattle farms.

One pertinent historical example (of many) which took place in North America was the intentional extermination of the vast majority of Buffalo that once roamed (and nourished) these lands. It was achieved via combination of US government degrees, orders given by bloodthirsty military commanders, bounty put up by railroad barons (from the Union Pacific Railroad and Canadian Pacific Railway ) the actions of many degenerate settlers that worked in concert to exterminate most of the Buffalo in North America.

Indigenous tribes in North America developed a symbiotic relationship with the bison. For hundreds (perhaps thousands of years) the indigenous peoples of what is now the US used controlled burns of brush and coppicing techniques to thin forests and regenerate the lush grasses that give the animals a habitat. The Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island did this with foresight and careful planning, slightly altering the trajectory of the massive migratory herds of Buffalo over the years by selectively regenerating their grazing habitat to better suit their needs and also accelerate the regeneration of the land. In return, the bison provided them with food, which could be kept over time (in formats such as “Pemmican”), shelter, in the form of tipi covers, clothes and fire, among other tools for daily life.

The United States government (and the oligarchs that stand behind and above it) wanted the land of the Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island and saw how connected they were to the Buffalo and thus encouraged the slaughter of the buffalo as a strategy to conquer the American plains “Indians”."

Note:

Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human traits, emotions, or intentions to non-human entities.

Anthropocentrism: from Ancient Greek (ánthrōpos) 'human being', and (kéntron) 'center') is the belief that human beings are the central or most important entity on the planet. The term can be used interchangeably with humanocentrism, and some refer to the concept as human supremacy or human exceptionalism.

The answer is simple, that scarcity is a control structure. I expand in this podcast.

.....

Please send listener questions to:

Questions2SCGP@proton.me

Please be succinct, not compound in your questions. If you have up the three questions, make a list, and I will attempt to provide an answer for you.

Here are the show notes for "The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast," episode titled "Anthropocentrism part 1."

Welcome to another episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. In this installment, titled "Anthropocentrism part 1," I, Henry, delve into a thought-provoking discussion inspired by a fellow Substack writer, Gavin. He posed a question regarding an article he wrote that touches on the Catholic Church and the historical narrative surrounding the North American Indians. My aim with this podcast is to share my perspective and insights on the true history that has been hidden from us, exploring how power structures have manipulated narratives and created illusions of scarcity to maintain control. We'll uncover fascinating connections between ancient civilizations, architectural wonders, and the ongoing attempts to suppress truth.

Podcast Show Notes: Anthropocentrism Part 1

* 00:01:02 – Welcome and Opening Prayer

I open the podcast by welcoming you and sharing a powerful prayer for patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment. We ask for the armor of God and the strength to speak truth and act against evil, banishing all negative entities in the name of Jesus Christ. This sets the tone for our discussion, emphasizing spiritual clarity and protection in seeking truth.

* 00:03:25 – Responding to the Anthropocentrism Essay

I discuss a question from Gavin on Substack about his essay, "The Rise of Anthropocentrism, The Continuity of Colonialism, Bright Green Lies and the Promise of the Animate Worldview." The essay explores the modern humanocentric worldview and exposes the continuity of colonialism and the lies about sustainable technologies. While I agree with many of Gavin’s points and information, I challenge some of the mainstream historical premises, particularly regarding the arrival of Europeans in North America and their impact.

* 00:05:44 – Unveiling the "Shadow People" and "Team Evil"

I introduce my simplified understanding of the true power structure of this Earth: the "Shadow People" who remain hidden and hold power through millennia, and "Team Evil," their agents embedded within every religion. These groups work to control and misdirect, ensuring their power structure remains unchallenged.

* 00:07:09 – The Lost History of Tartaria and The Great Forgetting

I delve into the concept of a worldwide empire that existed thousands of years ago, potentially known as Tartaria, which predates our commonly accepted history of North America. This empire had advanced architecture and technology, which was systematically destroyed in a "great forgetting" to reset history, leveling entire stone cities and magnificent structures.

* 00:08:10 – World's Fairs as Historical Reset Operations

I propose that the World's Fairs, held between roughly 1850 and 1940, were not just exhibitions but a tool to reset history. They featured incredible, rapidly constructed buildings with advanced technology like electricity, often built on difficult terrains, with no photographic evidence of their construction—only their grand completed state before they were supposedly demolished. This suggests many were pre-existing structures repurposed and then destroyed.

* 00:11:07 – Unexplained Architecture in North America

I highlight numerous examples of magnificent stone architecture across the United States and Canada that seem out of place in their supposed historical timelines. These grand buildings, often found in the middle of undeveloped fields with no construction evidence, suggest a pre-existing, advanced civilization whose work was repurposed or simply absorbed into a fabricated narrative.

* 00:13:58 – The Global Reach of the Druids and Ancient Abundance

I discuss the true history of Caucasians, particularly the Druids, as a worldwide, ocean-traveling people who brought technology, agriculture, and an understanding of natural law to create abundance. They built structures, like those we now call cathedrals, to collect and transmit etheric energy, fostering a world akin to the Garden of Eden, which was later suppressed.

* 00:16:23 – Ley Lines, Abiotic Oil, and Engineered Scarcity

I explain how churches were strategically built on ancient sacred sites that align with Earth's ley lines, enhancing their power. The Roman Catholic Church, I argue, deliberately destroyed original sacred sites to build their churches, thereby erasing the true history. Furthermore, I discuss the concept of abiotic oil—that Earth constantly generates oil, making the idea of "fossil fuels" a lie used to create artificial scarcity and control.

* 00:31:22 – The Deceptive Nature of the Catholic Church and British Empire

I assert that the Catholic Church is not a Christian organization but rather a satanic one, focused on absolute rule and creating misery. Similarly, the British Empire is presented as a separate entity from the government of England, both acting as instruments of control that destroyed thriving North American stone cities over 500 years, suppressing true history to facilitate their agenda.

* 00:48:59 – Modern Control Mechanisms: From Fake Pandemics to Population Control

I explain how entities like the British Empire used deceptive legal means to steal freedom and prosperity. The narrative of "Indians" was a way to extend claims from India to North America. I also discuss how modern control structures continue to create division and false scarcity through narratives like the "fake COVID pandemic" and "climate change," all aimed at population reduction and establishing a neo-feudal technocratic system. The "Rainbow Coalition" is presented as a tool for sterilization and the destruction of the family unit, ultimately serving the communist agenda of population control.

In conclusion, this episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast aims to pull back the curtain on the hidden truths of history and the ongoing manipulation by powerful, unseen forces. By understanding the real history of ancient civilizations, the true nature of institutions like the Catholic Church and the British Empire, and the modern tactics of engineered scarcity and societal division, we can begin to see the larger picture. My hope is to empower you to discern the truth, reclaim your sovereignty, and work towards a world of true abundance and freedom, rather than falling prey to the illusions of control.

A response show will be recorded.