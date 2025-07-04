There are a lot of aspects I wish to address so this will be a multi part response.

Listener question:

"What are your Thoughts on Christanity and the Church highlighted in this essay":

"The year is 1491, the arrival of the imperialistic colonial Christians on the shorrs of Turtle Island brought with them a mentality that starkly contrasted the dominant worldviews of the peoples that lived here. They attempted to push a belief system that has the polar opposite view of the natural world and those non-human beings we share it with. It taught people that we humans should ‘conquer nature’, ‘tame the wilderness’, that we humans are the only blessed and holy beings, the only beings possessing personhood and that we had been given God given right to “have dominion over” all our fellow beings (and use them for our own selfish needs and preferences). In essence, the imported European religion brought with it a humanocentric and hubristic worldview.

After the dehumanization and genocide of most of the indigenous peoples, the corporate profiteering began to push forward full steam ahead, transforming that which was living, diverse and abundant, into commodities, monocultures and cattle farms.

One pertinent historical example (of many) which took place in North America was the intentional extermination of the vast majority of Buffalo that once roamed (and nourished) these lands. It was achieved via combination of US government degrees, orders given by bloodthirsty military commanders, bounty put up by railroad barons (from the Union Pacific Railroad and Canadian Pacific Railway ) the actions of many degenerate settlers that worked in concert to exterminate most of the Buffalo in North America.

Indigenous tribes in North America developed a symbiotic relationship with the bison. For hundreds (perhaps thousands of years) the indigenous peoples of what is now the US used controlled burns of brush and coppicing techniques to thin forests and regenerate the lush grasses that give the animals a habitat. The Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island did this with foresight and careful planning, slightly altering the trajectory of the massive migratory herds of Buffalo over the years by selectively regenerating their grazing habitat to better suit their needs and also accelerate the regeneration of the land. In return, the bison provided them with food, which could be kept over time (in formats such as “Pemmican”), shelter, in the form of tipi covers, clothes and fire, among other tools for daily life.

The United States government (and the oligarchs that stand behind and above it) wanted the land of the Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island and saw how connected they were to the Buffalo and thus encouraged the slaughter of the buffalo as a strategy to conquer the American plains “Indians”."

Note:

Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human traits, emotions, or intentions to non-human entities.

Anthropocentrism: from Ancient Greek (ánthrōpos) 'human being', and (kéntron) 'center') is the belief that human beings are the central or most important entity on the planet. The term can be used interchangeably with humanocentrism, and some refer to the concept as human supremacy or human exceptionalism.

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: Anthropocentrism Part 2 - Show Notes

Welcome to Part 2 of my discussion on Anthropocentrism, where I dive deeper into the human-centric worldview and its implications. In this episode, I aim to flesh out my previous response to Gavin's essay, exploring what I believe about the church's role in promoting a human-centric perspective and warning listeners about the dangers of certain ideologies at play in the world today. It’s crucial to deal with reality and understand the forces working against our liberty and well-being.

Episode Breakdown:

* 00:01:50 - The Hidden Dangers of Our World: I open up about the critical need for awareness, urging listeners to be sensitive to the dangers around us. There's a minority of individuals actively working against our collective freedom, even recruiting others unknowingly to their agenda. It's imperative to speak up before it's too late.

* 00:02:32 - Why This Podcast Exists: I share the genesis of "The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast," born from countless frustrating conversations with people unaware of current global events. My goal is to efficiently share insights and encourage critical thinking, aiming to put vital thoughts into the human consciousness so we can collectively identify threats and find resolutions.

* 00:04:17 - The Gift of Free Will and Birthright: I emphasize the profound gift of free will and our inherent birthright to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. No one can diminish these rights, and it's our responsibility to assert them. The path to change lies with each individual, recognizing the ongoing assault on our minds, bodies, and culture.

* 00:04:52 - A Consistent Perspective and New Information: This podcast serves as a means to awaken people to what's truly happening, offering a consistent perspective shaped by extensive research and continuous learning. I share recent realizations, such as the surprising truth about store-bought vitamins and the impossibility of isolating viruses, linking it to the flawed logic behind vaccines.

* 00:06:17 - Opening Prayer for Discernment and Courage: The episode includes a powerful opening prayer, asking for patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment. We seek divine protection to boldly walk as peacemakers, to know when to use the "sword of the Spirit or the sword of steel" to do right for ourselves, our families, and our communities, pledging to rebuke and act against evil.

* 00:08:10 - Defining Anthropocentrism and Human Exceptionalism: I delve into the definition of anthropocentrism, explaining it as the belief that humans are the central or most important entity on the planet. I argue that humans are indeed exceptional and different from all other life, citing our unique achievements and the absence of comparable animal societies.

* 00:09:26 - The True Apex Predator: Humans: I highlight a crucial point: the real problem on this earth isn't nature, but other humans. It's not the birds, bees, or trees that seek to harm us, but rather a "parasite class" of individuals who are literally consuming people and working to demote humanity in a grand, sick project to decimate populations and gain global control.

* 00:11:57 - The Demotion of Humanity and Agenda 21: I expose the agenda to grant nature higher rights than humans, even to the point where humans would have no right to exist in their engineered worldview. This is part of documents like Agenda 21, disguised as environmentalism, ultimately leading to a death sentence for human civilization by restricting our ability to farm, fish, or even use fire.

* 00:13:12 - Climate Change as a Scam for Global Control: I reveal that the concept of "climate change" was intentionally created to serve as a scam for gaining global control. The aim is to establish a world government that removes our birthright of sovereignty, placing government between us and God, and making humans less important than animals.

* 00:16:49 - Human Intellect and Working with Nature: While acknowledging human superiority, I stress that we can live in balance with nature by consciously choosing to do so. Our intellect allows us to work with nature, magnifying its potential through practices like biodynamic farming and permaculture, leading to greater abundance. The current system, I argue, is run "retardedly" by a destructive government that wastes resources and hinders true progress.

Conclusion:

This episode emphasizes the critical battle for human sovereignty against forces that seek to control and diminish us. It's a call to recognize the true adversaries, who are often human and operating under deceptive pretenses, particularly through corrupt governments. We explored the concept of human exceptionalism and how our ingenuity, when applied with wisdom, can foster incredible abundance in harmony with nature. I closed with a powerful prayer, asking for listeners to be moved in spirit, to choose to be better, and to manifest a godly realm of peace, love, and abundance.