S2 ep 72 - Listener Question: The Ghost Spirit Demon Deception - let me explain. Rebroadcast

Disembodied spirits come from the souls of Giant half-breeds that are stuck between two worlds. I will explain the history and my point of view in this podcast.

The Book of Giants is an antediluvian (pre-Flood) narrative that was received primarily in Manichaean literature and known at Turfan. However, the earliest known traditions for the book originate in Aramaic copies of The Book of Giants among the Dead Sea Scrolls.[4] References to the Giants mythology are found in: Genesis 6:1-4, the books of Enoch (Ethiopic, Slavonic, Hebrew, Greek), Jubilees, Genesis Apocryphon, 2 and 3 Baruch (Slavonic), the Damascus Document, and visions in Daniel 7:9-14. This book tells of the background and fate of these ante-diluvial giants and their fathers, the Watchers (called grigori in the Slavonic 2 Enoch), the sons of God or holy ones (Daniel 4:13, 17) who rebelled against heaven when — in violation of the strict "boundaries of creation" — they commingled, in their lust, with the "daughters of men."

Their even more corrupt offspring, the giants, were variously called thereafter nephilim, gibborim, or rephaim, being the earthly half-breed races that fought against God and his righteous followers whose numbers diminished as the world was overwhelmed with corruption and evil; the Manichaean fragments give these wicked ones the general name demons (Greek Enoch calls them bastards). Though the terms for the Watchers and their offspring are often confused in their various translations and iterations, collectively these rebellious races are referred to as the fallen angels in the apocryphal sources, as also in the biblical narratives that reference them.

The answer is simple, that scarcity is a control structure. When they claim to have information in an information-scarce environment, they have ahold of people. I expand in this podcast.

Welcome to "The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast" with your host, Henry, and today's special episode, "The Demon Deception." In this episode, I delve into the often-misunderstood world of ghosts, demons, and negative spirits. A listener's question prompted me to share my perspective, a conclusion drawn from years of reading, research, and prayer. Get ready for a deep dive into the true nature of these entities and how to protect yourself.

* (00:01:04) Understanding Spirits and Ghosts: I begin by explaining my perspective on the origins of ghosts and negative spirits. This episode lays a foundational understanding, building layer by layer to make sense of a complex topic.

* (00:02:27) The Power of Prayer and Protection: I open the podcast with a powerful prayer, invoking divine protection and banishing negative entities. This practice is crucial for clearing your space and maintaining a righteous path.

* (00:04:32) The Human Composition: Soul, Energetic Body, and Physical Body: I explore the multi-layered human experience, detailing how our soul, energetic body, and physical body intertwine. I discuss how the energetic body acts as a framework for our physical form, referencing fascinating concepts like Kirlian photography that show the energetic field even after physical amputation.

* (00:08:32) The Importance of Human Connection: I discuss the energetic field around our bodies and how separation, like the "six-foot distancing rule" during the COVID scam, can lead to depression and manipulation by disrupting our natural social energetic interactions.

* (00:09:42) Exposing the Spiritualism and Seance Deception: I uncover the historical spiritualist movement from the 1850s to the 1930s, explaining how charlatans used seances to mislead people into believing they could communicate with the dead. This was a satanic misdirection to derail us from our divine connection and true purpose.

* (00:12:48) Debunking Reincarnation and Perennialism: I address the concept of reincarnation, particularly perennialism, as another deceptive tactic to diminish the preciousness of our one life. Understanding that we have a single, irreplaceable journey on Earth highlights the importance of accountability for our actions.

* (00:16:35) The Measurable Soul: I share intriguing insights into scientific attempts to measure the soul, referencing experiments where a measurable weight loss of about one and a half ounces was observed at the moment of death. This hints at the departure of our soul and energetic body.

* (00:25:06) Our Divine Purpose and Earthly Dominion: I reiterate that humans are God's chosen creations, here for a specific purpose. Our soul returns to God upon death, and any lingering spirits are not human, but deceptive entities. We have dominion over these spirits through faith in Jesus Christ.

* (00:54:08) Biblical Narratives and Giants: I delve into Genesis, highlighting tidbits about a time before humans and the fall of a third of heaven's host with Satan. I also touch upon the intriguing concept of giants in ancient history, as described in various texts, including the Bible.

* (01:22:31) Banishing Deception with Jesus Christ: I emphasize the importance of prayer in banishing negative entities and illusions. I explain how disembodied spirits masquerading as loved ones are actually demons, and how invoking the name of Jesus Christ is the ultimate protection against such deception.

In conclusion, understanding the true nature of spirits and demons is crucial to living a righteous and abundant life. Remember, by invoking the name of Jesus Christ and adhering to natural law, we possess the power and dominion to overcome any deception. Thank you for listening, and I hope this episode empowers you on your spiritual journey.