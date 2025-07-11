S2 ep 73 - Prayer healing - book reading and commentary 2 - rebroadcast

In this podcast, I read three chapters from this wonderful book, and provide commentary examples of my experiences and knowledge of praying for healing and those outcomes.

Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).

Healing Prayer example:

Dear Lord, I come before you with a heavy heart, asking for your healing touch upon [name]. You are the ultimate healer, and I trust in your power to restore health. May your grace surround [name] and bring comfort and healing to their body, mind, and spirit. In Jesus' name, I pray. Amen.

A Short Prayer of Healing for Friends

Lord, your Word speaks promises of healing and restoration and I thank you for the miracles you still perform today. Today I claim those promises over my friend. I believe in the healing power of faith and prayer and I ask you to begin your mighty work in the life of my friend. Please reach down and surround my friend with supernatural peace and strength and give her the faith to believe that all things are possible for you. Protect her from Satan's lies and discouragement and let her miraculous healing begin. Amen.

A Prayer for Healing Sick Family and Friends

Lord Jesus, thank you that you love [name of the person who needs healing]. I know that you hate what their illness is doing to them/me. I ask that you would heal this disease, that you would have compassion and bring healing from all sickness.

Your word says in Psalm 107:19-20 that when we call out to you the Eternal one you will give the order, heal and rescue us from certain death. In the Bible, I have read of miraculous healing and I believe that you still heal the same way today. I believe that there is no illness you cannot heal after all the bible tells of you raising people from the dead so I ask for your healing in this situation.

I also know from my experience of life on earth that not everyone is healed. If that happens here then keep my heart soft towards you, help me to understand your plan, and help me to be excited about heaven.

God, I thank you that [name of the person who needs healing] belongs to you and that you are in control of everything that happens from our first breath to our last sigh. Amen. ~ Wendy van Eyck

Prayer For Health and Healing

Almighty God, you are the only source of health and healing. In you, there is calm and the only true peace in the universe. Grant to each one of us your children an awareness of your presence, and give us perfect confidence in you.

In all pain, weariness, and anxiety, teach us to yield ourselves to your never-failing care, knowing that your love and power surround us, trusting in your wisdom and providence to give us health, strength, and peace when your time is best, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.