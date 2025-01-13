Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
S2 EP 36 - American Indians - We need to have a talk -They are using you as a weapon- let me explain
Sober Christian Gentleman
Jan 13, 2025
American Indians are being used as a weapon- let me explain. In this podcast, we explore the concept of the Weaponisation of the American Indian. The communists are behind it. Cultural Marxism is in play to weaponize culture and redirect grievances. They see this as a wedge issue to tear society apart. By normalizing the perversion of culture, they separate society into many sub-groups to fight each other for dominance in the space. The Marxist wants to destroy the family which they see as their way to achieving total control. They will warp history, then use government and legislation to enforce the lie. Unleashing thought crimes for wrong thinking on the population is part of it. Pre-crime even, for what they think you might do. Tell the truth about covid, the vax, or trans, and get locked up indefinitely. Obedience is the point of suffering. Let us explore this concept.

This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
Sober Christian Gentleman
