S1 DLM Appendix A: Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates reading and commentary

The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government

Matthew J. Trewhella

America has entered troubling times. The rule of law is crumbling. The massive expansion of Federal government power with its destructive laws and policies is of grave concern to many. But what can be done to quell the abuse of power by civil authority? Are unjust or immoral actions by the governmentsimply to be accepted and their lawless commands obeyed? How do we know when the government has acted tyrannically? Which actions constitute proper and legitimate resistance?This book places in your hands a hopeful blueprint for freedom. Appealing to history and the Word of God, Pastor Matthew Trewhella answers these questionsand shows how Americans can successfully resist the Federal government’s attempts to trample our Constitution, assault our liberty, and impugn the law of God.The doctrine of the lesser magistrates declares that when the superior or higher civil authority makes an unjust/immoral law or decree, the lesser or lower ranking civil authority has both the right and duty to refuse obedience to that superior authority. If necessary, the lower authority may even actively resist the superior authority.Historically, this doctrine was practiced before the time of Christ and Christianity. It was Christian men, however, who formalized and embedded it into their political institutions throughout Western Civilization.The doctrine of the lesser magistrates is a historic tool that provides proven guidelines for proper and legitimate resistance to tyranny, often without causing any major upheaval in society. The doctrine teaches us how to rein in lawless acts bygovernment and restore justice in our nation.“Use this sword against my enemies, if I give righteous commands; but if I give unrighteous commands, use it against me.”-Roman Emperor Trajan, speaking to one of his subordinatesThis is the first book published solely addressing the doctrine of the lesser magistrates in over 400 years.Matthew Trewhella is the pastor of Mercy Seat Christian Church. He is a graduate of Valley Forge Christian College. He and his wife, Clara, have eleven children and nine grandchildren, and reside in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area. His research and teaching on the lesser magistrate doctrine is reshaping the thinking of Americans. He was instrumental in publishing the Magdeburg Confession in 2012 - the first English translation of the document since it was written in 1550.

Show Notes for The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: "The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates - Appendix A"

Hey guys, welcome back to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. On today's episode, I'm doing a book reading of Appendix A from the book The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates, a title that is more relevant than ever right now. The book's subtitle, "A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government," really gets to the heart of the matter. The author is Matthew J. Trewhella, and this short article provides three proofs that Romans 13 does not teach unlimited obedience to the civil government.

Here are the show notes for this episode:

(00:03:40) An Examination of Romans 13

This appendix, titled "An Examination of Romans 13," is an article written to provide three convincing proofs that the well-known biblical passage does not teach unlimited obedience to the state, as some Christian men assert.

(00:04:04) Proof 1: The Bible Doesn't Teach Unlimited Obedience

The first proof is that nowhere in Romans 13, or anywhere else in the Bible, does it state that we are to give unlimited obedience to the civil government. I read the full passage of Romans 13:1-5 and pointed out that while it says we should be subject to governing authorities because they are appointed by God, it doesn't say that this obedience is unlimited. That's an idea that men impose on the text, not something the text itself says.

(00:06:45) Proof 2: Proper Hermeneutics Forbids This Conclusion

The second proof is that proper hermeneutics, which is the study of how to interpret scripture, forbids the conclusion of unlimited obedience. Good hermeneutics means we interpret an individual verse in light of the whole of God's Word, and "scripture interprets scripture". When we look at the whole of God's Word, we find many examples of God's people disobeying the civil government and being commended for it.

(00:08:01) Biblical Examples of Disobedience: The Hebrew Midwives

I discussed the example of the Hebrew midwives from Exodus 1:15-21. The king commanded them to kill all male Hebrew babies, but the midwives "feared God" and refused to obey. The scripture says God commended them for their actions, which completely contradicts the idea that God's people must always obey the government.

(00:08:38) Biblical Examples of Disobedience: Daniel

Next, I talked about Daniel from Daniel chapter 6. The king made a law that no one could pray to any deity but him, and this was in direct contradiction to God's law. When Daniel learned of this unjust law, he openly and defiantly knelt and prayed three times a day with his windows open. Again, this stands in direct contradiction to the idea of unlimited obedience to the state.

(00:10:24) The Historical Standard of the Church

I pointed out that the examples of the midwives and Daniel illustrate the standard the church has followed historically. When the state commands something that God forbids, or forbids something that God commands, we have a duty to obey God rather than men.

(00:11:25) More Examples of Disobedience

I brought up a few more examples, including Paul avoiding arrest by escaping in a basket down a city wall in 2 Corinthians 11:32-33, and the apostles refusing to stop preaching about Jesus in Acts 5, famously saying, "...we ought rather to obey God than men". These passages all stand against the idea of unlimited obedience to the state.

(00:12:51) Proof 3: Romans 13 Itself Contains Limitation Clauses

The third and final proof is that Romans 13 itself contains limitation clauses that clarify the civil government's authority is not unlimited. The passage states that "rulers are not a terror to good works, but to evil". They are to reward the good and punish the evil. If a ruler does the opposite—rewarding evil and punishing good—they are ruling unjustly, and we should not obey them.

(00:15:20) The Four Governments of God

I explained that God has established four governments on earth: self-government, family government, church government, and civil government. Each has a specific function and delegated authority from God, and each is to govern according to God's rules.

(00:16:29) The Limits of Delegated Authority in Other Governments

I made an analogy: just as a father or a pastor with delegated authority should not be obeyed if they govern unjustly or contrary to God's law, neither should a civil government be obeyed if it does the same thing. To assume that the state can do anything and should always be obeyed is absurd. The subjection due to them is not without limits.

In conclusion, the idea that Christians are to always obey civil government is an unbiblical interpretation of Romans 13, and this is why the pastors of Magdeburg wrote their confession to Charles V. The text of Romans 13 and the rest of God's Word make it clear that a ruler's authority is delegated and is to be used for the promotion of good works and the punishment of evil. We, as Christians, are the best citizens because we obey the civil government in all things—except for those points where their laws or orders clearly contravene the law and word of God. By doing so, we do not join in the ruler's rebellion against God, and our Christ-obeying disobedience actually serves as a check against tyranny, preserving liberty for the entire nation.