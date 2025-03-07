S2 EP 52 - Real Estate Manipulation - You will own nothing is the plan - What is it and why - rebroadcast

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Words are used as weapons.

REAL ESTATE definition:

Real estate is property consisting of land and the buildings on it, along with its natural resources such as growing crops (eg. timber), minerals or water, and wild animals; immovable property of this nature; an interest vested in this (also) an item of real property, (more generally) buildings or housing in general.

AGENDA 21 Definition:

The real Agenda 21 was created in the 1950's but made public later on, and promoted as as UN Agenda 21.

Agenda 21 is a non-binding action plan of the United Nations with regard to sustainable development. It is a product of the Earth Summit (UN Conference on Environment and Development) held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992. It is an action agenda for the UN, other multilateral organizations, and individual governments around the world that can be executed at local, national, and global levels.

Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not you.

Let me explain.

The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon.

Knowledge provides opportunities. Chance favours the prepared mind. You command your reactions to the outside stimuli

Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.