Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
The Graphene Oxide - Nanotech Question - let me explain.
4
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:26:16
-1:26:16

The Graphene Oxide - Nanotech Question - let me explain.

Sober Christian Gentleman
Mar 08, 2025
4
3
Share
Transcript

Let me fill you in on the giant fraud that happens when things are really big or too small for your 5 senses to disprove or prove.

Being skeptical will help you be resilient to lies.

Resilience definition:

1. the capacity to withstand or to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness.

"the remarkable resilience of so many institutions"

2. the ability of a substance or object to spring back into shape; elasticity.

Simply put resilience, or being mentally tough, refers to the ability to bounce back from setbacks, adapt to challenges, and maintain a positive mindset in the face of adversity. It involves emotional strength, flexibility, and the capacity to persevere through difficult situations.

My C60 review:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/c60-carbon-60-review-10-off-your?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

.....

Please send listener questions to:

Questions2SCGP@proton.me

Please be succinct, not compound in your questions. If you have up the three questions, make a list, and I will attempt to provide an answer for you.

A response show will be recorded.

Discussion about this episode

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sober Christian Gentleman
Recent Episodes
S2 EP 52 - Real Estate Manipulation - You will own nothing is the plan - What is it and why - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S3 EP 6 - Pt 2 of 3 - Be prepared for Jail - Prison - The Street - preparing for the unthinkable may not be what you expect, but instead…
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 51 - Memory - What is it and how do I improve mine - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S3 EP 6 - Pt 1of 3 - Be prepared for Jail - Prison - The Street - preparing for the unthinkable may not be what you expect, but instead what…
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 50 - Being useful in a time of uselessness - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S3 EP 5 - We Are Antifragile - start exercising the result may not be what you expect, but instead what you need.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 49 - The Addiction Deception - how I became sober - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman