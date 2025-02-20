Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
S2 EP 49 - The Addiction Deception - how I became sober - rebroadcast
Sober Christian Gentleman
Feb 20, 2025
Let me explain the Addiction Deception and how I became sober. This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Words are used as weapons. Addiction definition: Addiction is a complex brain disorder characterized by compulsive substance-seeking behavior, loss of control over use, and continued use despite harmful consequences. It is distinct from dependence, as addiction involves psychological and behavioral components beyond the physiological adaptations associated with dependence. The meaning of ADDICTION is a compulsive, chronic, physiological or psychological need for a habit-forming substance, behavior, or activity having harmful physical, psychological, or social effects and typically causing well-defined symptoms (such as anxiety, irritability, tremors, or nausea) upon withdrawal or abstinence : the state of being addicted. Strategy to counter addiction: Be well rested; Eat well; Be focused on your goal; Let me explain. Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not you. Let me explain. Episode link: The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon. Knowledge provides opportunities. Chance favours the prepared mind. You command your reactions the outside stimuli Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.

