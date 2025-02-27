S3 EP 6 - Pt 1of 3 - Be prepared for Jail - Prison - The Street - preparing for the unthinkable may not be what you expect, but instead what you need.

This podcast came in orinally over 3 hours and I still did not say everything I wanted to. So I broke it into 3 parts. His is an important topic, few speak about, or provide helpfull history, insight or advice. So I will.

In this podcast, I give some history of me and my legal troubles that landed me repeatedly in police custody and jail. I talk about what I learned and the changes we need to make that I have found that work the best to not only survive but thrive in this situation. Everyone can do it because it is personalized to you, your willingness to rise to the occasion, your fitness level and your ever-expanding capacity to adapt.

We are antifragile, and this term applies to our response to the outside world, even jail or prison.

Antifragile means "Thrives Under Stress and Uncertainty.".

Antifragile is a term coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb (a Lebanese-American author, scholar, and former options trader), referring to a system or entity that does not simply resist stressors and shocks, but actually thrives and improves in response to them.

Antifragility is the opposite of fragility, where a system or entity is weakened or damaged by stressors and shocks.

3 movies to watch to help give some insight to the situation:

1. Blood in Blood out

2. Shotcaller

3. OZ TV Series

Podcast that has long form interviews with prisoners from all over England and USA:

I pray for protection while in hostile so that I do not get seriously injured, but I also am disciplined in practicing proper behaviours, and I know my limits and when to push past them. I push my limits but do not overextend metaphorically.

Protection means keeping something or someone safe from harm, danger, or damage. It involves taking steps or actions to prevent risks or harm from occurring.

Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).

Here is a prayer I found on the internet as an example:

Prayer for Protection in Daily Activities:

Lord Jesus Christ, as I go about my daily activities, I ask for your guidance and protection. Be with me in my comings and goings, shield me from accidents and dangers. May your presence go before me and behind me, making every step secure. I place my trust in you, knowing that you are my refuge and fortress. In the name of Jesus, I pray. Amen.

Remember:

Find your path as a strategy.

Keep your mouth shut.

Be neutrally respectful.

Do not shrink from violence.

Be brave.

Pray for guidance, protection and courage.