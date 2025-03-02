S2 EP 51 - Memory - What is it and how do I improve mine - rebroadcast

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Words are used as weapons.

Memory definition:

Memory is the faculty of the mind by which data or information is encoded, stored, and retrieved when needed. It is the retention of information over time for the purpose of influencing future action. If past events could not be remembered, it would be impossible for language, relationships, or personal identity to develop. Memory loss is usually described as forgetfulness or amnesia.

Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not you.

Let me explain.

The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon.

Knowledge provides opportunities. Chance favours the prepared mind. You command your reactions the outside stimuli

Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.