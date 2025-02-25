S2 EP 50 - Being useful in a time of uselessness - rebroadcast

I explain Being useful in a time of uselessness.

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Words are used as weapons.

Useful definition:

adjective

being of use or service; serving some purpose; advantageous, helpful, or of good effect:

Useful. advantageous, all-purpose, beneficial, effective, fruitful, general-purpose, helpful, of help, of service, of use, practical, profitable, salutary, serviceable, valuable, worthwhile

Antonyms inadequate, ineffective, unbeneficial, unhelpful, unproductive, useless, vain, worthless.

Useless

adjective

of no use; not serving the purpose or any purpose; unavailing or futile: It is useless to reason with him

without useful qualities; of no practical good: a useless person; a useless gadget

Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not you.

Let me explain.

The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon.

Knowledge provides opportunities. Chance favours the prepared mind. You command your reactions the outside stimuli

Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.