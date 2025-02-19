Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Full book reading: A Treatise on Urine Therapy JOHN W. ARMSTRONG
Full book reading: A Treatise on Urine Therapy JOHN W. ARMSTRONG

Sober Christian Gentleman
Feb 19, 2025
I read the full book for you: A Treatise on Urine Therapy JOHN W. ARMSTRONG

It is simply written, when when things were more simple, he does not claim to know why things work, just practical experience on how it worked for him, how to do it, with his experience, over years of treating people with urine therapy. Here is the direct link:

https://urotherapyresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/pdf/the-water-of-life.pdf

When you go to the website:

https://urotherapyresearch.com/

And click the resources page, a lot of the Urine Therapy books are provided for free in PDF download format.

