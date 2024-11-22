Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Acne - I was afflicted - this is my advice to my younger self or anyone who can be helped by solid useful advice.
Acne - I was afflicted - this is my advice to my younger self or anyone who can be helped by solid useful advice.

Sober Christian Gentleman
Nov 22, 2024
I did all the wrong things going through puberty having aweful and I mean AWEFUL ACNE. It sucked, it messed up my self esteem, life was miserable with it and looking back, I think I can help others who are suffering, to over come it.

What is acne?

Acne (acne vulgaris, common acne) is a condition of the hair follicles of the face, chest, and back that affects almost all teenagers during puberty. It is not caused by bacteria, although bacteria play a role in its development.

I will explain what is really going on, simple chemical free treatments that work and a strategy to reduce the outbreak of ACNE from now on for everybody.

