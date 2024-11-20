Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Thoughts on Infertility - fertility - poisons and vaxx connections - reversal
Thoughts on Infertility - fertility - poisons and vaxx connections - reversal

Sober Christian Gentleman
Nov 20, 2024
Transcript

We are experiencing unrestricted warfare.

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on population controls, infertility and toxicity.

The battlefields are changing forever; fake science or real science will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.

Infertility definition:

The inability of a couple to reproduce by natural means. It is usually not the natural state of a healthy adult. Exceptions include children who have not undergone puberty, which is the body's start of reproductive capacity. It is also a normal state in women after menopause.

Infertility is usually defined as the inability to have a pregnancy that does not result in stillbirth or miscarriage after trying to become pregnant after one year of attempts.

The development of modern infertility treatments has enabled many infertile men and women to produce children.

Nutrition is the biochemical and physiological process by which an organism uses food to support its life. It provides organisms with nutrients, which can be metabolized to create energy and chemical structures. Failure to obtain the required amount of nutrients causes malnutrition. Nutritional science is the study of nutrition, though it typically emphasizes human nutrition.

Toxic:

Air

Water

Food

Environment

And

Parasites

This leads to reversible infertility

Let me explain in this podcast

Discussion about this podcast

This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
