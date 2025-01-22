The Dog Mom concept is a Psi-op - let me explain.

I thought I would make a podcast about my experience raising a dog from a pup, so you know where I am coming from, and my interesting experience with Dog Moms and what I realized.

The Communist concept of 'Dog Mom' is meant to subtly encourage women do not to want children, encourage sexual promiscuity and reduce the chances of a woman finding a strong, compatible male life partner to have children with.

This myth of the happy Dog Mom is a whole concept created by the Communist society manipulators to do many things. It is in line with population reduction. It is in line with making people miserable, self-hating and irredeemable in their own eyes, so they accept communism as an alternative. Women fill the lonely void with sex, drugs, alcohol and other addictions, never being fulfilled. Communism ruins people's lives but places the blame on capitalism, sexism, or anything but the source of the problem.

Not everyone needs to be a mom, but this trick works on those who would be a mom if they were not Dog Mom.

Let me explain.