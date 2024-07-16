Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

S1 Ep 1 of 3 - SCGP - Special Report - Election Deception - Magic
S1 Ep 1 of 3 - SCGP - Special Report - Election Deception - Magic

Jul 16, 2024
SCGP - Special Report - Election Deception - Part 1 of 3

A magic ritual of compliance.
We explore the concept of the Election Deception and how this is used deceptively against us. We can see it coming, we know their plans we can stop this peacefully, with education and peaceful noncompliance.
The recent fraudulent elections of Joe Biden and Katie Hobbs are changing the game, because they ( the powers that be) are sacrificing the appearance of legitimacy for a vulgar display of power, but this series explores how we arrived here, and sees it for what it is. The truth can be complex and nuanced, but we must be searching to find it.

