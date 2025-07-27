S2 - Ep 77 - You Know Something is Wrong When.....: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause Pt 1 - rebroadcast

You Know Something is Wrong When.....: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause - Chapters 1, 2 and 3 Reading and commentary

You Know Something is Wrong When.....: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause by Anna Maria Riezinger, James Clinton Belcher

I will read chapter 1, 2 and 3 of the book and offer some commentary for this episode. Eventually reading the whole book.

Interesting read. Almost like a comic or children's book. Heavily illustrated with large text. The premise is the government has been hijacked and turned into a corporation headed by the British crown and actually operates under Admiralty law or "Law Of the Sea".

From the founding of the first settlements in this country through the Civil War to today, this book delves into the origins of corporations and explains why your name is spelled in capital letters (straw man) in court proceedings and the origin/symbolism of gold fringe around the American flags in courtrooms. But there's so much more. I'd say over 90% of Americans have no idea what's really going on in our government and You Know Something Is Wrong When... will shed much needed light on just what is wrong in this country and the world today.

Excellent history of political and economic entities as well as the structures, laws, and crimes those entities are responsible for.

Highly recommended for everyone but especially for educating students in high school, college, and beyond (government representatives and deputies, for example).

Welcome back to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. In this episode, titled "You Know Something Is Wrong" part 1, I begin a multi-part series by reading from the book of the same name. We'll be diving into the history you may not know about, exploring the origins of power structures and how they've shaped the world, with a specific focus on the United States. My goal is to lay out a clear framework for understanding some of the themes I frequently discuss on the show.

(00:01:05): The Book You Know Something Is Wrong When

I'm excited to share a book that provides a comprehensive look at how our world, particularly the United States, came to be. The book, titled You Know Something Is Wrong When: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause, focuses on the US because of the extensive documentation available here, unlike in countries once ruled by kings and queens who didn't bother to record their actions. This is a powerful resource that I believe is essential for understanding the facts of who's who and what happened when.

(00:01:47): A Unique Transition to Freedom

The United States has a unique history, representing a major transition for people seeking to escape the evils of the feudal system. Early colonists were able to develop their own lives and intellects by working the land and exercising their minds, leading them to realize they had a "bum deal" back in Europe. This realization led to the fight for freedom from the "evils of the feudal system".

(00:03:06): Revolution and Treachery

The path to freedom was not easy and was full of treachery and double-crosses, even during and after the American Revolution. After fighting off the royalists, many of the people negotiating the peace treaty were bribed or blackmailed, giving the King of England "an awesome deal".

(00:04:04): Connecting to Podcast Themes

This book lays out the concepts that relate directly to the themes I often explore on the podcast, such as the "shadow people" and "Team Evil". These groups work to ensure that the 1% maintain control over the 99%. The book helps to flesh out these concepts step-by-step, showing how a diligent people who sacrificed everything to be free were re-ensnared by "black nobility families" who operate as parasites.

(00:07:40): Understanding the Trust

A foundational concept discussed in the book is the "trust." In a trust, a donor places assets with a trustee for the benefit of a beneficiary. The book connects this to Genesis 1:26-28, where God is the donor, the earth is the asset, Adam is the trustee, and all future generations are the beneficiaries. We, as people, take on these roles throughout our lives, moving from beneficiaries as children to trustees as adults.

(00:08:37): The Global Estate Trust

The podcast explains how the Global Estate Trust was formed, beginning with Pope Boniface VIII in 1302. This trust established three global jurisdictions:

* Air Jurisdiction: Controlled by the Pope and his appointees.

* Sea Jurisdiction: Controlled by British monarchs.

* Land Jurisdiction: Controlled by the Spanish King, and national in nature.

(00:12:08): The Empire of the City

The Global Estate Trust, described as the largest corporate conglomerate and interlocking trust directorate on Earth, operates through four administrative hubs: the Vatican, Westminster (the Inner City of London), Washington, D.C., and the United Nations. This structure, which has existed for 700 years, essentially creates "the empire of the city".

(00:14:03): A Self-Perpetuating System

I talk about the "triumvirate of government, military, and commercial interest" that has continued since the colonial period. This is a "closed, self-perpetuating system" where commercial interests fund the government, the government pays the military, and the military protects the commercial interests. The people who provide the labor and consume the goods are not part of this loop, and our ability to have input is "extremely limited".

(00:16:16): The Big Colonial Lies

We look at the "two big lies" of the colonial period. The first was the colonists' false claim that the land was vacant, discounting the Native Americans because they weren't Christians. The second lie was when colonists pretended to buy land from the Indians, who correctly stated that the land owned the people, not the other way around.

(00:20:02): The Outcomes of the American Revolution

The podcast explores the surprising outcomes of the American Revolution. While Americans gained "absolute control of the land jurisdiction", King George benefited by gaining permanent control of international commerce and shipping through the sea jurisdiction, and the colonists were left in debt for funding both sides of the conflict.

I'm glad we could take this deep dive into the historical context of a nation founded on a complex system of jurisdictions and trusts. The themes we've explored are vital for understanding the world we live in today and how we can apply them to our own lives. I encourage you to see how these patterns repeat themselves, because by understanding them, you're better equipped to act with conviction and purpose. We'll continue with the book in the next episode.