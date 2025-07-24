S2 Ep 76- Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates Chap 4 Reading commentary

The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government

Matthew J. Trewhella

America has entered troubling times. The rule of law is crumbling. The massive expansion of Federal government power with its destructive laws and policies is of grave concern to many. But what can be done to quell the abuse of power by civil authority? Are unjust or immoral actions by the governmentsimply to be accepted and their lawless commands obeyed? How do we know when the government has acted tyrannically? Which actions constitute proper and legitimate resistance?This book places in your hands a hopeful blueprint for freedom. Appealing to history and the Word of God, Pastor Matthew Trewhella answers these questionsand shows how Americans can successfully resist the Federal government’s attempts to trample our Constitution, assault our liberty, and impugn the law of God.The doctrine of the lesser magistrates declares that when the superior or higher civil authority makes an unjust/immoral law or decree, the lesser or lower ranking civil authority has both the right and duty to refuse obedience to that superior authority. If necessary, the lower authority may even actively resist the superior authority.Historically, this doctrine was practiced before the time of Christ and Christianity. It was Christian men, however, who formalized and embedded it into their political institutions throughout Western Civilization.The doctrine of the lesser magistrates is a historic tool that provides proven guidelines for proper and legitimate resistance to tyranny, often without causing any major upheaval in society. The doctrine teaches us how to rein in lawless acts bygovernment and restore justice in our nation.“Use this sword against my enemies, if I give righteous commands; but if I give unrighteous commands, use it against me.”-Roman Emperor Trajan, speaking to one of his subordinatesThis is the first book published solely addressing the doctrine of the lesser magistrates in over 400 years.Matthew Trewhella is the pastor of Mercy Seat Christian Church. He is a graduate of Valley Forge Christian College. He and his wife, Clara, have eleven children and nine grandchildren, and reside in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area. His research and teaching on the lesser magistrate doctrine is reshaping the thinking of Americans. He was instrumental in publishing the Magdeburg Confession in 2012 - the first English translation of the document since it was written in 1550.

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates Reading Chapter 4

Welcome back to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! In this episode, I'm honored to guide you through Chapter 4 of "The Doctrine of Lesser Magistrates." We'll dive deep into what duty truly means in our society today, unpack the critical role of lesser magistrates, and explore how their actions are vital in upholding justice and resisting overreach from higher authorities. Stick around as I share some real-world examples and my own insights on these powerful concepts.

Show Notes:

* 00:03:14 - Defining Duty and Lesser Magistrates

We start by clarifying what "duty" entails in both our personal and public lives, especially given its scarcity in modern discourse. I define what a "magistrate" is—a public civil officer—and then hone in on the "lesser magistrate," who, despite holding less power than a higher authority, plays a crucial role in governance.

* 00:04:19 - The Threefold Duty of Lesser Magistrates

This segment highlights the primary, sacred responsibilities of these lesser authorities. Their duties include opposing laws that contradict God's word, safeguarding the personal liberties and property of those within their jurisdiction from unjust mandates, and actively resisting unconstitutional decrees. It's a role rooted in scripture, emphasizing that their authority ultimately proceeds from God.

* 00:05:19 - Local Authority and Federal Overreach

I discuss the foundational principle that state and local governments were never meant to be mere extensions or "conduits" for federal policies. We explore how local officials, like governors or city councils, have the authority—and the duty—to stand in defiance of unjust actions or laws from higher federal powers.

* 00:06:10 - Schlossberg on Multi-Level Authority and Atrophy

Drawing insights from Herbert Schlossberg's "Idols for Destruction," I explain how the American Constitution's framers intentionally created multiple levels of authority to prevent the excesses of centralized power. Unfortunately, many of these "intermediate institutions" have weakened over time, often bought off by federal funding, leading to a loss of their crucial checking power and a shift towards federal control.

* 00:07:41 - Complicity and Divine Commandment

Here, we tackle the profound moral and spiritual implications for a lesser magistrate who complies with unjust or immoral laws. As Salisbury noted, such actions make them complicit in a higher authority's rebellion against God. I emphasize the critical principle that allegiance to God's commandments must always take precedence over human decrees, no matter the earthly cost.

* 00:08:21 - The Wisdom and Necessity of Lesser Magistrate Resistance

I explain why resistance led by lesser magistrates is not only proper but wise, especially when compared to unorganized "peasant revolts" that are easily suppressed. This form of resistance offers a structured and effective way to push back against tyranny by higher authorities, leveraging inherent authority rather than spontaneous uprising.

* 00:08:49 - Key Advantages of Lesser Magistrates

We delve into the specific advantages that empower lesser magistrates in their resistance. They possess God-given lawful authority and often have a strong popular support base, having been elected or appointed to their positions. This gives them a powerful platform to stand against unjust laws and rally citizens.

* 00:09:28 - Leadership, Relief, and Deterrence

Lesser magistrates play a vital role in providing honorable and authoritative leadership during times of tyranny. They can alleviate public doubt, offer tangible relief and protection to those distressed by unjust laws, and even instill fear in oppressors. Their organized refusal to comply can often resolve injustices peacefully, preventing the need for armed conflict or bloodshed.

* 00:11:59 - Real-World Resistance: The Canadian Convoy and Delphi Technique

I discuss the practical wisdom of lesser magistrates intervening on behalf of the people, contrasting it with the challenges of citizen-led resistance. The Canadian Trucker's Convoy is presented as a powerful example of peaceful non-compliance, and the subsequent government response highlights the use of the Delphi Technique—a method to create an illusion of public input while maintaining predetermined outcomes.

* 00:24:11 - The Delphi Technique and Government Accountability

Finally, I delve into the "Delphi Technique," a deceptive strategy used by those in power to create the appearance of public consultation and democratic process, even when decisions have already been made. I provide examples to illustrate how this technique is employed to control narratives and absorb governments of wrongdoing, making it difficult for citizens to seek accountability.

Conclusion:

This chapter truly highlights the indispensable role of lesser magistrates in preserving liberty and upholding God's law in the face of tyranny. It’s a powerful reminder that true justice often relies on those with legitimate authority to stand firm, even against overwhelming opposition. I hope these insights encourage you to reflect on the importance of courageous leadership at all levels of government. Thank you for joining me on the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, and may God bless you.