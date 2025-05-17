S2 EP 65 - Predictive programming - Christian Warrior Training - learn it - let me explain - rebroadcast

We in a unrestricted warfare zone, everything is weaponized. We are in danger and must defend ourselves, our family, our interests and our communities.

In order to prevent any sudden resistance or hostile reaction from the general public, totalitarian organizations keeps adding subtle references to its planned future events in popular media so that when the event happens for real, the public is already mentally prepared and receptive to the new developments in the society.

This notion was first described and proposed by researcher and historian Alan Watt, who defines predictive programming as “a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.”

Supporters of the predictive programming theory, suggest that the government also employs this technique so that people don’t lose trust in the already established system. They claim that first, the government plans a complex situation, then hides references of these in media so that people become somewhat accustomed to the feelings caused by these situations, and finally, when the situation actually does arise, the people will look to the government for solutions.

It is argued that, although governments already have the solution to the problem they created in the first place, they deliberately wait for the right time to implement the solution in order to cause the most damage to people’s ability to think for themselves. It is further claimed that predictive programming is actually a highly advanced form of AI used for the psychological conditioning of the masses.

Jesus never told us to be victims, punching bags or waifs. We are to be warriora for Christ. Defend ourselves, our family and our communities. We must be ready to resist violence and manipulation.

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on dominating our mind's space. This is hard to find for English speakers. The point is to bring in a One World Government.

The battlefields are changing forever, fake election wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.

You do not buy a drunk a drink, because that only compounds the problem. Do not entertain climate change people who are ideologically possessed because it will only get worse.

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I'm your host, Henry, and today we're diving into a crucial topic: predictive programming in movies. It's essential for Christians to understand this concept to avoid manipulation. In this episode, I'll explain predictive programming and provide three movie examples to illustrate how it warps perceptions, adds propaganda, and creates false expectations of reality. If you find this insightful, I'll create more episodes like this, because once you recognize the pattern, you'll see it's everywhere.

[00:01:04] Understanding Predictive Programming

Predictive programming makes unusual situations appear normal. In the 70s and 80s, movies subtly introduced homosexual characters without explicit confirmation. By the late 80s, overt homosexual characters appeared, often used for comedic relief, which normalized their behavior. The 2000s featured homosexual characters in more significant roles, and recently, a romantic comedy centered entirely around a homosexual cast was released.

[00:06:05] The Communist Agenda

The homosexual-themed movie flopped, but the excuse was bigotry, not lack of interest. This led to calls for more LGBTQ+ indoctrination in schools. This agenda aims to destroy the family, society, and nations to build a communist utopia.

[00:07:44] Bud Light's Woke Marketing

Bud Light's woke marketing campaign, featuring a transgender spokesperson, alienated its core consumer base of “macho” guys. The campaign was driven by a university graduate pushing a communist ideology, resulting in a significant sales drop for Bud Light.

[00:10:02] The Power of the Purse

Consumers have the power to influence companies by choosing whether or not to buy their products. Bud Light's continued promotion of the woke agenda led to a 45% sales decline, and a Mexican beer has now become the most popular in America.

[00:12:25] BlackRock's Influence

BlackRock, a massive investment firm, initially provided backdoor funding to companies to offset losses from pushing woke ideology. However, the backlash against woke policies became so strong that even BlackRock had to withdraw some of its support.

[00:14:19] Predictive Programming's Impact

Predictive programming, like the gradual increase in homosexual representation in media, normalizes certain ideologies over time. This can warp the minds of the youth, leading them to believe in ideas like climate change and woke ideologies.

[00:15:30] Rewriting History

Predictive programming also involves rewriting the past to align with current ideologies. For example, historical figures are being "queered" by writers who selectively interpret historical evidence.

[00:18:42] The Communist Relabeling Agenda

The communist agenda requires relabeling everything to destroy the traditional family, which is a key defense against communism. This is evident in the push to change language, such as using "MAP" (Minor Attracted Persons) instead of "pedophile."

[00:25:10] The Power of Omission

Predictive programming also works by omitting information, making people less likely to notice its absence. This technique is used in movies and other forms of media to shape perceptions subtly.

[00:37:11] The Alien/Prometheus Example

The movie "Prometheus" is analyzed as an example of predictive programming that promotes a godless worldview. It presents a narrative where alien "architects" created humanity, undermining the concept of a divine creator.

In conclusion, predictive programming is a pervasive tool used to manipulate perceptions and push agendas. As Christians, we must be discerning and aware of these tactics in media. Understanding how these techniques work empowers us to resist harmful influences and stand firm in truth.