S2 EP 5 - Autism - Vaccine Injury - My Story - My Recovery - rebroadcast

Heavy Metals detox:

1) Cilantro

2) Food Grade H2O

3) High-Quality C60 (carbon 60)

All other detox

1)Bentonite Clay

2)Clinoptilolite Clay

3)Activated Charcoal (from organic coconut husks)

Parasite Cleanse loop

1) Organic Cloves

2) Wormwood

3) Black Walnut Skins

4) Psyllium Husks

4) Cayenne Powder

Anti Inflammatory Diet

Book: The Plant Paradox ( Gundry)

A lectin-free diet.

Get live Organic naturally fermented foods into you.

Eat plenty of Organic only:

Cayenne

Tumeric

Cinnamon

Garlic

Onion

Peppers (red/orange /yellow/ green)

Start a nose breathing program. Check out my podcast on 'The Breath of Life' to get the how-to instructions.

Start Cold therapy to bring down chronic inflation/swelling.

Acquire high-quality Shungite for EMF protection.

Start Urine Therapy to recalibrate and realign your body to its natural potential.

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: The Autism Deception and My Recovery

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! I'm Henry, and in this episode, "The Autism Deception and My Recovery," I'm sharing my personal journey as a recovered autistic. I'll reveal how I got here and the solutions that helped me return to a holistic, happy, and healthy life. My hope is that this information challenges your beliefs and encourages you to explore your own path to wellness, especially if you or your children have been vaccine-injured.

Show Notes:

* 00:03:32 - The Personal Impact of Vaccine Injury

I felt compelled to do this podcast on autism and its reversal because I experienced what would be described as clinical autism early in life. My earliest memories are of being in the hospital, recovering from injuries induced by vaccination. Each time I received a vaccine, I became severely ill, often with wicked high fevers, nearly dying multiple times as a child. I went from being healthy to experiencing these crazy spins of sickness after each shot.

* 00:03:52 - The Deception of the Vaccine Industry

It's crucial to understand that almost 100% of autism is caused by vaccine injury, a mechanism detailed by Dr. Blaylock, the most published doctor in America on this topic. The vaccine industry claims there's no proof, but the statistics are crystal clear: populations with zero vaccinations, like the Amish in the U.S. or children in certain parts of Africa, have zero autism. We're living in an age of deception where governments and bureaucracies lie, and the vaccination industry is based on fraud, engineered for social control to make us dependent on the state.

* 00:09:47 - The Intentional Damage

Part of this vaccination program involves traumatizing children while damaging them, an element of the MKUltra mind control program designed to induce a psychic break and promote obedience. I clearly remember being healthy, vibrant, and talkative before one particular vaccination, after which I was never the same. I stopped talking, became shy, and felt disassociated. This experience led to a profound breach of trust with my mother, as she continued to take me for vaccinations despite my resistance, unknowingly serving me up to be harmed.

* 00:14:18 - The Brain Inflammation Mechanism

The core issue with vaccine injury is brain inflammation. Toxins in vaccinations cause swelling throughout the body, particularly in the brain. Our skull has no flexibility, so when the brain swells, it gets compressed, leading to improper function, poor blood flow, and toxin buildup. This constant compression and insult can cause parts of the brain to die or be stunted, resulting in what's known as autism.

* 00:17:41 - Recovery Through Art and Reading

During my recovery, I initially found expression through art, as it allowed me to communicate without direct interaction. Later, in my teen years, I became an avid reader, starting with J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings". I devoured fantasy and sci-fi books like "Dune" and L. Ron Hubbard's works. I was searching for something specific in these books—how people communicated non-verbally, an intuition that would later become a key to my recovery.

* 00:25:54 - Unlocking Nonverbal Communication

It was fascinating to discover that about 80% of human communication is non-verbal, and I was missing all of it. I had to academically study body language, facial expressions, posture, and tempo to interpret what people were truly expressing. This conscious effort allowed me to not only understand others but also to express myself more naturally, as my previous body language was often contradictory to my words and confusing to people.

* 00:25:04 - Detoxification and Inflammation Reduction

My journey to recovery also involved a heavy metal detox cleanse and an inflammation reduction diet. It blew my mind to learn that the vaccine dose given to children is meant for a 180-pound adult, clearly indicating it would cause damage. Reducing heavy metals and avoiding inflammatory foods significantly improved my health. For instance, adopting a lectin-free diet, as discussed by Dr. Gundry, brought amazing improvements in my athletic performance and overall well-being. Reducing added sugar, which I now treat as a poison, also leads to feeling much better and improved digestion.

* 01:33:08 - The Importance of Movement and Cold Therapy

Movement is vital for detoxifying the body, as it helps pump lymphatic fluid, which is the interstitial fluid between your organs. Activities like walking, jumping jacks, or playing with your children encourage this essential fluid movement. Cold therapy, such as cold showers, is another powerful tool. Starting with short bursts of cold water and gradually increasing the duration builds mental fortitude and helps your body flush out toxins. Some even reversed cancer by consistently applying cold therapy.

* 01:48:04 - Mitigating Electromagnetic Frequencies

We are constantly exposed to electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs) that negatively impact our health, even if we can't see or smell them. For children, having a quartz crystal and shungite on them can help mitigate these harmful effects. Historically, major technological advancements involving electricity and EMFs have correlated with declines in public health, even giving rise to concepts like the "seasonal flu" as bodies undergo detox from this increased environmental burden.

* 01:58:29 - Urine Therapy and Holistic Health

Urine therapy is another fascinating and potent method for detoxification and promoting vitality. It might sound unusual, but your urine's taste can reflect what you've recently ingested, demonstrating how food acts as medicine. While I'll delve deeper into my personal urine therapy journey in a separate podcast, incorporating it, even for babies (with their own urine), can provide immense health benefits due to the stem cells, hormones, and growth factors present.

It's clear that the path to recovery from vaccine injury and autism involves a multi-faceted approach, addressing heavy metal toxicity, inflammation, physical movement, environmental factors, and even ancient healing practices. This journey requires challenging conventional beliefs and taking personal responsibility for your health and the health of your children. My hope is that by sharing my story, I can inspire you to seek out this critical information and embark on your own path to holistic wellness and true freedom.