The CITIZEN Deception - let me explain

Welcome to the "Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast," I'm your host, Henry, and in this episode, "Citizen Deception 2025," we're diving deep into the often-misunderstood concept of citizenship. Many believe it's a badge of honor or a ticket to freedom, but I'm here to peel back the layers of history and reveal the startling truth: the freest people on Earth are those with no citizenship whatsoever. We'll explore how this deception has unfolded, from the origins of the United States to the modern-day implications of taxation and even birth certificates. Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about being a citizen.

Here's a breakdown of what we covered:

* 00:01:04 - Unpacking the Misconceptions of Citizenship: I kick off the podcast by explaining why I chose to discuss citizenship. There are so many misunderstandings about what it truly means, and many hold onto it as a badge of honor without knowing its deeper history. We consider whether citizenship is truly a good thing, especially when juxtaposed with the idea that the freest people have no citizenship at all.

* 00:02:06 - Opening Prayer and Seeking Discernment: Before we delve into the complexities of citizenship, we begin with a heartfelt prayer. We ask for patience, courage, and wisdom to navigate the world, seeking discernment to act with clarity and conviction. We also pray for divine protection and the strength to be peacemakers, rebuking evil and speaking truth in all circumstances.

* 00:04:01 - The Deception Behind Citizenship and the "Golden Ticket": I discuss how the idea of citizenship, particularly in the context of recent talks about a "golden citizenship ticket" for $5 million, is a major deception. Many are brainwashed into believing citizenship is a path to freedom, when in reality, it's the opposite. It ties you into obligations like taxation, which we'll explore further.

* 00:05:22 - The Evolution of the United States: From Republic to Service Corporations: We trace the fascinating and convoluted history of the United States, from its origins as an independent state after the 1776 Declaration of Independence, through its confederation phase, and then its transformation into a republic. The republic, however, was "put to sleep" after the 1860 Civil War, replaced by three "service corporations" all bearing the name "United States of America," subtly differentiated by capitalization formulas, which is a key part of the deception.

* 00:06:50 - The Role of Legalese and Legalized Fraud: I delve into the concept of "legalese" and "capitus minimus or maximus," explaining how these seemingly minor legal distinctions create major differences that most people are unaware of. This allows for what I describe as "legalized fraud," where things are technically legal, but the truth is obscured by complex language, making it difficult for the average person to understand the true nature of their agreements.

* 00:07:48 - The Historical Shift in American Citizenship: For many years, simply being on the land was your claim to being an American citizen. It didn't matter what language you spoke or your accent; physical presence was proof of claim. Over time, the federal government consolidated power, standardizing what it meant to be American and eventually requiring registration for taxation purposes, shifting away from the original, simpler understanding of citizenship.

* 00:08:41 - State Citizenship: A Lighter Form of Slavery: I explain that while state citizenship might seem like a way to escape the full weight of federal government control, it's still a form of slavery—just a "lighter" one. It's an improvement from full-on federal slavery, but it's not true freedom. I question whether settling for "slavery light" is truly aiming for maximum improvement in one's life.

* 00:09:49 - Canada's Globalist Agenda and the COVID Program: I discuss how the Canadian government, under a "globalist banker stooge" prime minister, is working to "get things under control" by backfilling issues created by the COVID program. I assert that the government mandated vaccinations and made life inconvenient for those who resisted, aiming for "full-bore tyranny" and even "prison camps" for the unvaccinated, as outlined in publications like the World Economic Forum's "COVID-19, The Great Reset."

* 00:25:21 - The Deception of Property Ownership: Are You a Tenant? We explore the surprising truth about property titles. Many believe they "own" their home, but in North America and the West, most hold property as "joint tenants" or "tenants in common." This means that you are legally considered a tenant, not a true owner, and this distinction has significant implications for your estate upon death.

* 00:35:43 - Driver's Licenses, Vehicle Registration, and State Ownership: This section delves into the intricate web of deception surrounding driver's licenses and vehicle registration. When you sign a driver's license contract, you agree to drive only licensed and insured vehicles. I argue that registering a vehicle with the state is akin to "giving the vehicle to the state," making it the state's property and subjecting you to regulations like inspections and insurance to cover their liability.

* 00:42:10 - Birth Certificates: Surrendering Your Child to the State: I explain the deep deception behind birth certificates. Parents are often pressured in hospitals to "register" their child, which, in legalese, means "surrendering" them to the state. This creates a legal fiction where the child's name in all capital letters becomes a corporation owned by the state, and the child is the fiduciary for that corporation. This allows Child Protective Services (CPS) to intervene, often targeting parents who raise critically thinking children rather than those who are genuinely abusive.

* 00:15:25 - The Truth About Voluntary Taxation: This is perhaps one of the most mind-blowing revelations: taxation is actually voluntary. Most people are unaware that by simply not filling out and signing tax forms, they have no obligation to pay taxes. I share insights into organizations that offer insurance and legal representation for a fee, guaranteeing that if the IRS comes after you for up to a million dollars, they'll cover it because they are confident that simply not filing makes you not liable. This highlights how deep the deception runs and how easily we consent to a system of "tax slavery."

I hope this episode has been informative and helps you see with more clarity the true nature of citizenship and its implications. Understanding these hidden truths is the first step towards true freedom. Don't forget to like, subscribe, and share this podcast with your network, because we're being shadow-banned and siloed everywhere, and getting this valuable information out there is crucial.