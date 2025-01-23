S2 EP 40 - Dental Deception - Unrestricted Warfare - Transhuman Tip Toe

Dental Deception - Unrestricted Warfare -This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on dentistry. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea.

I go over some hidden history, modern history, and the current transhumanist situation we are facing. The deadly COVID Shot ingredients are in a dental freezing solution. If you avoided the vaxx, they are getting you here.

Everywhere is a war zone, including your mouth.

Most dentists have no idea the damage they are causing. Let me explain.

The battlefields are changing forever. Dentistry is a step into transhumanism. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.