S2 EP 38 - Ukraine Update and Assessment (april 8 2024)- Drone Wars - We have crossed the event horizon

Still very relevant. Ukraine Update and Assessment - Drone Wars - We have crossed the event horizon - everything has changed.

This is an update to the Ukrainian Special military Operation that is hard to find English speakers.

The battlefields are changing forever, drone wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.

"In 2024, the ‘Lastochka’ (‘Swallow’) attack drone, the updated ‘Rusak’ first-person view (FPV) drone, and the ‘Zhuravl’ (‘Crane’) UAV carrier, which transports kamikaze drones, will be sent to the Ukraine conflict combat zone for testing. Discussing the developments in an interview with RT, the founder of the Stratim design bureau, which produced the weapons, said the new UAVs will effectively strike the enemy’s infantry and equipment. The Stratim team is also developing anti-interference navigation and improving its ‘Pozemka’ communication module, he added. "

Drone footage:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/drone-warfare-watch-russias-vostok-group-show-unrivaled-fpv-capabilities-1116431825.html

‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones

https://www.rt.com/russia/589889-uav-russian-drone-developer/

Drones Inc

https://www.rt.com/shows/documentary/591190-russia-drones-inventors-frontline/