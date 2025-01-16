Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
S2 EP 38 - Ukraine Update and Assessment (april 8 2024)- Drone Wars - We have crossed the event horizon
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:32:10
-2:32:10

S2 EP 38 - Ukraine Update and Assessment (april 8 2024)- Drone Wars - We have crossed the event horizon

Sober Christian Gentleman
Jan 16, 2025
Share
Transcript

Still very relevant. Ukraine Update and Assessment -  Drone Wars - We have crossed the event horizon - everything has changed.

This is an update to the Ukrainian Special military Operation that is hard to find English speakers.

The battlefields are changing forever, drone wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.

"In 2024, the ‘Lastochka’ (‘Swallow’) attack drone, the updated ‘Rusak’ first-person view (FPV) drone, and the ‘Zhuravl’ (‘Crane’) UAV carrier, which transports kamikaze drones, will be sent to the Ukraine conflict combat zone for testing. Discussing the developments in an interview with RT, the founder of the Stratim design bureau, which produced the weapons, said the new UAVs will effectively strike the enemy’s infantry and equipment. The Stratim team is also developing anti-interference navigation and improving its ‘Pozemka’ communication module, he added. "

Drone footage:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/drone-warfare-watch-russias-vostok-group-show-unrivaled-fpv-capabilities-1116431825.html

‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones

https://www.rt.com/russia/589889-uav-russian-drone-developer/

Drones Inc

https://www.rt.com/shows/documentary/591190-russia-drones-inventors-frontline/

Discussion about this podcast

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sober Christian Gentleman
Recent Episodes
S2 EP 37 Listener Questions
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 36 - American Indians - We need to have a talk -They are using you as a weapon- let me explain
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 35 The Hidden History of These United States
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 34 - Cancer Reversal Pt 6 - Add these things to your diet: Cayenne - Cinnamon - Tumeric
  Sober Christian Gentleman
Trump's Handlers are pushing the American Union again. Watch this documentary for a refresher
  Sober Christian Gentleman
Drug-Free Pain Management Strategies - I have been injured a lot- I have learned - let me explain
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 33 - Do not negotiate with Cannibals, or you will be consumed. My thoughts.
  Sober Christian Gentleman