Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
S2 EP 37 Listener Questions
1
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:35:03
-1:35:03

S2 EP 37 Listener Questions

Sober Christian Gentleman
Jan 15, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Listener Questions 1. baking soda….your recommendation 2. psyllium husk ….. your recommendation and duration on both. 3. when people die where do they go? If they have done the right things in life but have never followed or believed in the almighty our lord and saviour. Answered in this Podcast.

Please send listener questions to: Questions2SCGP@proton.me

Please be succinct, not compound in your questions. If you have up the three questions, make a list, and I will attempt to provide an answer for you. A response show will be recorded.

Discussion about this podcast

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sober Christian Gentleman
Recent Episodes
S2 EP 36 - American Indians - We need to have a talk -They are using you as a weapon- let me explain
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 35 The Hidden History of These United States
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 34 - Cancer Reversal Pt 6 - Add these things to your diet: Cayenne - Cinnamon - Tumeric
  Sober Christian Gentleman
Trump's Handlers are pushing the American Union again. Watch this documentary for a refresher
  Sober Christian Gentleman
Drug-Free Pain Management Strategies - I have been injured a lot- I have learned - let me explain
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 33 - Do not negotiate with Cannibals, or you will be consumed. My thoughts.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 32 Delegated Authority - what is it, why does it matter? Legal versus Lawful. My thoughts.
  Sober Christian Gentleman