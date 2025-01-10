Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
S2 EP 35 The Hidden History of These United States
S2 EP 35 The Hidden History of These United States

Sober Christian Gentleman
Jan 10, 2025
S2 EP 35 The Untold History of These United States

We need to move past what we have been told and move into the truth about the story of where we are from and how we arrived here.

North America is a special place with an untold story, that is way more interesting than controlled history allows to be told.

Before 500 years ago, a great reset happened and it derailed us from our past. It disconnected us from who we are, were and can be.

Why did they do this to us?

Who are they?

What is the point?

We will explore these concepts and more in this podcast.

This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
