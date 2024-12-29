Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Agenda 21, The Iron Mountain Report and The Georgia Guidstones - let me explain
Agenda 21, The Iron Mountain Report and The Georgia Guidstones - let me explain

Dec 29, 2024
I thought I would make a podcast tying in Agenda 21, The Iron Mountain Report and The Georgia Guidstones.

Let me explain.

I will read some of these and comment.

https://strangesounds.org/2021/09/georgia-guidestones-post-apocalyptic-plan-reduce-humanity-to-half-a-billion.html

https://stovouno.org/2020/02/19/agenda-21-and-how-it-plays-out/

https://themillenniumreport.com/2015/12/report-from-iron-mountain-how-war-will-be-replaced-by-environmental-destruction-to-traumatize-humanity/

https://archive.org/details/pdfy-A5uQx1ByqfwWuHma/mode/1up

This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
