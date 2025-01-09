Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
S2 EP 34 - Cancer Reversal Pt 6 - Add these things to your diet: Cayenne - Cinnamon - Tumeric
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:22:13
-1:22:13

S2 EP 34 - Cancer Reversal Pt 6 - Add these things to your diet: Cayenne - Cinnamon - Tumeric

Sober Christian Gentleman
Jan 09, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Add these things to your diet:  Cayenne - Cinnamon - Tumeric. Cancer means you are out of balance, that is all.

Becoming balanced, makes Cancer evaporate. Let me explain in this Podcast series.

Link to this Episode:

Part 5:

Part 4:

Part 3:

Part 2:

Part 1:

The answer to the riddle of great health is

The answer to the riddle of great health is found within you. Your body makes your own perfect medicine. You are a chemical factory, making what you need to achieve maximum health and to get back into balance. Your body digests food and then combines those derived nutrients, into millions of unique chemicals, hormones and compounds. If you choose to take this natural path great rewards await. If you allow your body to heal itself you will achieve maximum health. If you remember how you were made, you will achieve your potential.

Discussion about this podcast

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sober Christian Gentleman
Recent Episodes
Trump's Handlers are pushing the American Union again. Watch this documentary for a refresher
  Sober Christian Gentleman
Drug-Free Pain Management Strategies - I have been injured a lot- I have learned - let me explain
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 33 - Do not negotiate with Cannibals, or you will be consumed. My thoughts.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 32 Delegated Authority - what is it, why does it matter? Legal versus Lawful. My thoughts.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
Agenda 21, The Iron Mountain Report and The Georgia Guidstones - let me explain
  Sober Christian Gentleman
The Great Disappearing and the Great Nothing Psi-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 31 - Queering History -They are pulling history out from beneath your feet- let me explain.
  Sober Christian Gentleman