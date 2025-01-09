S2 EP 34 - Cancer Reversal Pt 6 - Add these things to your diet: Cayenne - Cinnamon - Tumeric

Add these things to your diet: Cayenne - Cinnamon - Tumeric. Cancer means you are out of balance, that is all.

Becoming balanced, makes Cancer evaporate. Let me explain in this Podcast series.

The answer to the riddle of great health is found within you. Your body makes your own perfect medicine. You are a chemical factory, making what you need to achieve maximum health and to get back into balance. Your body digests food and then combines those derived nutrients, into millions of unique chemicals, hormones and compounds. If you choose to take this natural path great rewards await. If you allow your body to heal itself you will achieve maximum health. If you remember how you were made, you will achieve your potential.