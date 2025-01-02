S2 EP 32 Delegated Authority - what is it, why does it matter? Legal versus Lawful. My thoughts.

The powers that ought not be are deathly afraid of vigilantes correcting the wrongs of the world. Because the powerful are behind the wrongs that favor them. In this podcast, I will differentiate lawful from legal. Authority and delegation. I will explain the fraud that is the government. Direct link to podcast: Thucydides's quote "The nation that makes a great distinction between its scholars and its warriors will have its thinking done by cowards and its fighting done by fools" highlights the importance of a balanced approach in society. Thucydides suggests that when a nation excessively separates its intellectuals from its fighters, it inevitably leads to detrimental consequences. Definitions: Delegation is the assignment of authority to another person (normally from a manager to a subordinate) to carry out specific activities. It is the process of distributing and entrusting work to another person, and therefore one of the core concepts of management leadership. To delegate is, literally or figuratively, to send another in one’s place, an idea that is reflected in the word’s origin: it is a descendant of the Latin word legare, meaning “to send.” ... Noun the U.N. delegates from African countries He's been chosen as a delegate to the convention. Verb A manager should delegate authority to the best employees Authority is a power based upon a certain legitimacy, justification, and the right to exercise it. Authority is often used interchangeably with the term "power, " but power simply refers to the ability to achieve certain ends with or without justification or rights. For example, whilst a mob has the power to punish a criminal, such as through lynching, only the courts have the authority to order capital punishment. The meaning of AUTHORITY is power to influence or command thought, opinion, or behavior.