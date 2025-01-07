Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
Drug-Free Pain Management Strategies - I have been injured a lot- I have learned - let me explain
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:22:09
-1:22:09

Drug-Free Pain Management Strategies - I have been injured a lot- I have learned - let me explain

Sober Christian Gentleman
Jan 07, 2025
Share
Transcript

I thought I would make a podcast about my strategies for drug-free pain management. I have survived many debilitating injuries, and because of that have learned and implemented strategies to overcome pain without drugs

I do not use herbs unless necessary, just my own mind, knowledge and willpower.

I recently experienced a freak injury to my hip, which caused me to be almost unable to walk for 5 days. I tell you about the strategy I used to overcome this injury and some background.

Let me explain

Discussion about this podcast

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sober Christian Gentleman
Recent Episodes
S2 EP 33 - Do not negotiate with Cannibals, or you will be consumed. My thoughts.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 32 Delegated Authority - what is it, why does it matter? Legal versus Lawful. My thoughts.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
Agenda 21, The Iron Mountain Report and The Georgia Guidstones - let me explain
  Sober Christian Gentleman
The Great Disappearing and the Great Nothing Psi-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 31 - Queering History -They are pulling history out from beneath your feet- let me explain.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 30 - Cancer Reversal Pt 5 - Avoid these things ( Sugar - Preservatives - Antibiotics )
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 29 - Tyranny Catch 22 - Do Nothing You Die - Do Something You May Die - let me explain.
  Sober Christian Gentleman