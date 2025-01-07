Drug-Free Pain Management Strategies - I have been injured a lot- I have learned - let me explain

I thought I would make a podcast about my strategies for drug-free pain management. I have survived many debilitating injuries, and because of that have learned and implemented strategies to overcome pain without drugs

I do not use herbs unless necessary, just my own mind, knowledge and willpower.

I recently experienced a freak injury to my hip, which caused me to be almost unable to walk for 5 days. I tell you about the strategy I used to overcome this injury and some background.

Let me explain