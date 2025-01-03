S2 EP 33 - Do not negotiate with Cannibals, or you will be consumed. My thoughts.

You are a child of God, you are of the most Noble birth. You can combine the mind and the body to be exceptional. Your birthright is Liberty, absolute liberty.

In this podcast, I will differentiate between different types of negotiations, good faith versus bad faith negotiations. I will explain the fraud that is the government.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7EYjxAgGXB0KtN8p6UM03p?si=S9Zg8uJeTAaCKoENKrrgzw

Thucydides's quote "The nation that makes a great distinction between its scholars and its warriors will have its thinking done by cowards and its fighting done by fools" highlights the importance of a balanced approach in society. Thucydides suggests that when a nation excessively separates its intellectuals from its fighters, it inevitably leads to detrimental consequences.

Definitions:

Negotiation is a dialogue between two or more parties to resolve points of difference, gain an advantage for an individual or collective, or craft outcomes to satisfy various interests. The parties aspire to agree on matters of mutual interest. The agreement can be beneficial for all or some of the parties involved.

What Is Negotiation?

The term negotiation refers to a strategic discussion intended to resolve an issue in a way that both parties find acceptable. Negotiations involve give and take, which means one or both parties will usually need to make some concessions.

Negotiation can take place between buyers and sellers, employers and prospective employees, two or more governments, and other parties. Here is how negotiation works and advice for negotiating successfully.

How Negotiations Work

Negotiations involve two or more parties who come together to reach some end goal that is agreeable to all those involved. One party will put its position forward, while the other will either accept the conditions presented or counter with its own position. The process continues until both parties agree to a resolution or negotiations break off without one.

Experienced negotiators will often try to learn as much as possible about the other party's position before a negotiation begins, including what the strengths and weaknesses of that position are, how to prepare to defend their positions, and any counter-arguments the other party will likely make.

The length of time it takes for negotiations to conclude depends on the circumstances. Negotiation can take as little as a few minutes, or, in more complex cases, much longer. For example, a buyer and seller may negotiate for minutes or hours for the sale of a car. However, the governments of two or more countries may take months or years to negotiate the terms of a major trade deal.