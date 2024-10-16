Are you emitting the 'Mark of the Beast' signal? Bluetooth symbolism. Be a beast finder.

People are now emitting the digital mark of the beast, by way of Bluetooth MAC addresses.

Bluetooth is symbolic of the dead tooth. Corpse is symbolically associated with blue. Corpses turn blue. The tooth is associated with the serpent's fangs. Satanism is associated with the serpents' fangs. That is why the modern medical fraud system loves injecting people with poisons, calling it medicine (Medi) Sin through a syringe ( the deliverer of the sin). Sin is to be off your center.

The quick official story:

The Bluetooth symbol is a combination of the Nordic runes for H and B, which refer to King Harald Bluetooth. Bluetooth technology was meant to unite devices the same way Harald Bluetooth united the tribes of Denmark into a single kingdom. The symbol is made up of two interconnected runes drawn in white, against a blue background. The name of the technology can be written in black towards the right-hand side of the logo mark, symbolizing the simple stress-free reliability of the technology, as well as the strength, heritage, and innovation of the brand.

The long official story:

The Man Behind the Tooth

For how innovative the technology is, the name doesn’t sound techie. It’s not an acronym and doesn’t stand for anything. So what does it mean?

Surprisingly, the name dates back more than millenniumia to King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson who was well-known for two things:

• Uniting Denmark and Norway in 958.

• His dead tooth, which was a dark blue/grey color, and earned him the nickname Bluetooth.

Code for Collaboration

In 1996, three industry leaders, Intel, Ericsson, and Nokia, met to plan the standardization of this short-range radio technology to support connectivity and collaboration between different products and industries.

During this meeting, Jim Kardach from Intel suggested Bluetooth as a temporary code name. Kardach was later quoted as saying, “King Harald Bluetooth…was famous for uniting Scandinavia just as we intended to unite the PC and cellular industries with a short-range wireless link.”

Bluetooth was only intended as a placeholder until marketing could come up with something really cool.

To add to this story, Engineers Sven Mattisson and Jim Kardach were working on the technology in the late 1990s when they realized it needed a catchy name to make it stand out from the confusing plethora of wireless tech being developed at the time. And the concept of 'Bluetooth' was, like all the best ideas, devised over a beer.

According to France24, the two men began discussing history while drowning their sorrows after a disappointing pitch. They "talked at length" about Vikings, including the king of Denmark, Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson – a name said to refer to his dead tooth.

The king is most famous for uniting Norway and Denmark, a parallel which delighted Mattisson and Kardach who were "seeking to unite the PC and cellular industries with a short-range wireless link" (which is, of course, exactly the same as bringing warring nations together).

But it isn't just the name that has a surprising history – the Bluetooth logo is also hiding a secret. It turns out the design actually contains two letters, rather than just a slightly insect-like B. What you're actually looking at is a superimposition of the Nordic runes for the letters H and B (below), for 'Harald Bluetooth'.

Direct link to Episode:https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/soberchristiangentleman/episodes/S2-EP-3-Are-you-emitting-the-Mark-of-the-Beast-signal--Bluetooth-symbolism--Be-a-beast-finder-e2e4e04