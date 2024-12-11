Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
S2 EP 25 Gentleman - what is it, why does it matter. My thoughts. Rebroadcast
S2 EP 25 Gentleman - what is it, why does it matter. My thoughts. Rebroadcast

Sober Christian Gentleman
Dec 11, 2024
2
Transcript

Gentleman - what is it, why dies it matter. My thoughts.

You are a child of God, you are of the most Noble birth. You can combine the mind and the body to be exceptional.

Thucydides's quote "The nation that makes a great distinction between its scholars and its warriors will have its thinking done by cowards and its fighting done by fools" highlights the importance of a balanced approach in society. Thucydides suggests that when a nation excessively separates its intellectuals from its fighters, it inevitably leads to detrimental consequences.

Definitions:

A gentleman (Old French : gentilz hom, gentle + man) is any man of good and courteous conduct. Originally, gentleman was the lowest rank of the landed gentry of England, ranking below an esquire and above a yeoman; by definition, the rank of gentleman comprised the younger sons of the younger sons of peers, and the younger sons of a baronet, a knight, and an esquire, in perpetual succession.

MeriMeriam-Websterinition:

Synonyms of gentleman

1a: a man of noble or gentle (see GENTLE entry 1 sense 4a) birth

b: a man belonging to the landed gentry

c(1): a man who combines gentle (see GENTLE entry 1 sense 4a) birth or rank with chivalrous qualities

(2): a man whose conduct conforms to a high standard of propriety or correct behavior

d(1): a man of independent means who does not engage in any occupation or profession for gain

(2): a man who does not engage in a menial occupation or in manual labor for gain

This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
