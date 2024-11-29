Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
S2 EP 21 - Cancer Reversal Pt 1 - Sodium Bicarnobate - Turpentine- Urine Therapy - rebroadcast
S2 EP 21 - Cancer Reversal Pt 1 - Sodium Bicarnobate - Turpentine- Urine Therapy - rebroadcast

Sober Christian Gentleman
Nov 29, 2024
2
2
Transcript

Cancer means you are out of balance, that is all. Becoming balanced, makes Cancer evaporate. Let me explain in this Podcast series.

The answer to the riddle of great health is found within you. Your body makes your own perfect medicine. You are a chemical factory, making what you need to achieve maximum health and to get back into balance. Your body digests food and then combines those derived nutrients, into millions of unique chemicals, hormones and compounds.

Direct link to Spotify:

If you choose to take this natural path great rewards await. If you allow your body to heal itself you will achieve maximum health. If you remember how you were made, you will achieve your potential.

Biblical references:

Proverbs 5:15 ESV

Drink water from your own cistern, flowing water from your own well.

John 4:14 ESV

But whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”

Cancer reversal series for a friend:

Cancer 1

Urine therapy

Turpentine

Sodium Bicarbonate

Cancer 2

Electricity

Magnitism

Orgonite

Cancer 3

Mind-body-spirit

1 Relax/laughter/mindfull/positive

2 Fasting - urine - fruit - vegetable

3 Prayer

Cancer 4

1 Fasting

2 Cold therapy

3 saunas

Cancer 5 Avoid

1 Sugar

2 preservatives

3 antibiotics

Cancer 6 - foods to eat

1 cayenne

2 cinnamon

3 tumeric

Discussion about this podcast

