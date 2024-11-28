Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
S2 EP 20 - I.Q. - What is it and how it has been weaponized against you.
S2 EP 20 - I.Q. - What is it and how it has been weaponized against you.

Sober Christian Gentleman
Nov 28, 2024
Transcript

I.Q. - What is it and how it has been weaponized against you. "D.E.I.", "E.S.G." and "Afirmitive Action" are all weapons of mass destruction targeting the West, which is the only place that allows this insanity.

Communists are the inventors of these self destruct programs, they do not allow these weapons to be used against them, because they know the inevitable results. Cultural suicide. Mass death. Other than the West and its proxies, the rest of the world is wise to this. Let me explain.

Direct link to podcast in Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6i0tKZxAsZonDB1VP212Lj?si=TSO_4tNYTmKPcVtWsDG7Fg

This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
