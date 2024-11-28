S2 EP 20 - I.Q. - What is it and how it has been weaponized against you.

I.Q. - What is it and how it has been weaponized against you. "D.E.I.", "E.S.G." and "Afirmitive Action" are all weapons of mass destruction targeting the West, which is the only place that allows this insanity.

Communists are the inventors of these self destruct programs, they do not allow these weapons to be used against them, because they know the inevitable results. Cultural suicide. Mass death. Other than the West and its proxies, the rest of the world is wise to this. Let me explain.

Direct link to podcast in Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6i0tKZxAsZonDB1VP212Lj?si=TSO_4tNYTmKPcVtWsDG7Fg