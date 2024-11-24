Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
S2 EP 19 - Your Heart is not a Pump - Let Me Explain.
10
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:52:39
-1:52:39

S2 EP 19 - Your Heart is not a Pump - Let Me Explain.

Sober Christian Gentleman
Nov 24, 2024
10
4
Share
Transcript

Your Heart is not a Pump - Let Me Explain. You have been lied to, your whole life about almost everything. The fact that you believe your heart pumps, your blood is evidence of that.

The heart is not strong enough to pump the fluid volume, that is blood, through the pipes, called Arteries (Largest), Veins (Medium), and Capillaries (Smallest). Placed end to end they (blood vessels) would cover a football field size area.

Your blood pump is actually magnetic, like a "Rail Gun", pushing gently from a million small subtle pumps at the transition point, in the capillaries, at their smallest diameter.

The blood flows to the heart, where the blood is energized, then flows through to deliver the oxygen, and nutrients and to pick up waste for disposal.

I will explain at length with some universal natural principles in this podcast.

Direct link to podcast:

https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/3t9pdbNXPHb

Discussion about this podcast

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sober Christian Gentleman
Recent Episodes
S2 EP 27 - 95 Percent of the internet is fake - let me explain - What is it and how - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 26 - Cancer Reversal Pt 3 - Mind - Body - Soul - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
The Intimate Partner Violence Psi-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 25 Gentleman - what is it, why does it matter. My thoughts. Rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 24 - Lectins - Your Health - What are they - Why does it matter - How to work with nature
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 23 - Cancer Reversal Pt 2 - Electricity - Magnetism - Orgonite
  Sober Christian Gentleman
Discovering myself through Music Scene Discovery - in the age of analogue, let me explain
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 22 - The Golden Fountain - Book Reading - Pt 2 - Gods Cure - Urine Therapy - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman