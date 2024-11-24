S2 EP 19 - Your Heart is not a Pump - Let Me Explain.

Your Heart is not a Pump - Let Me Explain. You have been lied to, your whole life about almost everything. The fact that you believe your heart pumps, your blood is evidence of that.

The heart is not strong enough to pump the fluid volume, that is blood, through the pipes, called Arteries (Largest), Veins (Medium), and Capillaries (Smallest). Placed end to end they (blood vessels) would cover a football field size area.

Your blood pump is actually magnetic, like a "Rail Gun", pushing gently from a million small subtle pumps at the transition point, in the capillaries, at their smallest diameter.

The blood flows to the heart, where the blood is energized, then flows through to deliver the oxygen, and nutrients and to pick up waste for disposal.

I will explain at length with some universal natural principles in this podcast.

