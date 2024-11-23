Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
S2 EP 18 - Lawfare - What is it and how it has been weaponized against you
Sober Christian Gentleman
Nov 23, 2024
Lawfare is used to destroy people. Someone wealthy can destroy, legally, someone who is not wealthy, using legal attrition. It drains a person of wealth, property, and even freedom.

The state has unlimited funding to destroy its political enemies. All of this happens in plain sight, most just do not know what it is they are seeing. Trump, Alex Jones, and Jordan Peterson are being manipulated, harmed, and destroyed by a perfectly legal, though totally immoral action against them.

"D.E.I.", "E.S.G." and "Afirmitive Action" are all weapons of mass destruction targeting the West, which is the only place that allows this insanity.

Direct link to Spotify:

https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/koo4k2FbrHb

Communists are the inventors of these self destruct programs, they do not allow these weapons to be used against them, because they know the inevitable results. Cultural suicide. Mass death. Other than the West and its proxies, the rest of the world is Let me explain.

