S1 EP 6 - SCGP - Rebroadcast

We define accountability and how the state is not accountable, but we can be and must be, if we want to make a godly kingdom on this earth.



The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: Accountability

Welcome to another episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! I'm your host, Henry, and today, July 15, 2023, we're diving deep into the concept of accountability. Before we begin, we'll start with our usual prayer to clear the air, center ourselves, and ask for divine guidance to navigate the complexities of our world.

Show Notes:

* (00:01:09) Opening Prayer and Setting the Stage

We always begin with a prayer, seeking patience to accept what we cannot change, courage to change what we can, and the wisdom to discern the difference. We ask for God's discernment to see clearly and act appropriately, cloaked in divine protection as peacemakers. We also pray for the wisdom to know when to use the "sword of the spirit" or "sword of steel" to do what is right for ourselves, our families, and our communities. It's about standing tall with courage, speaking truth, and leading by example, pledging to rebuke, speak out against, and act to stop evil. In the name of Jesus Christ, we banish all negative entities, evil spirits, and demons from our presence, declaring this space unequivocally clear of all evil energies.

* (00:02:53) Defining Accountability

Today, we're defining the word "accountable." The American Heritage Dictionary defines it as being "expected or required to account for one's actions; answerable," with responsibility as a synonym. It also means "capable of being explained". Wikipedia, though I don't fully trust it, describes accountability as a concept of responsibility in ethics, governance, and decision-making, encompassing answerability, blameworthiness, liability, and the expectation of account-giving. The Cambridge Dictionary states that "someone who is accountable is completely responsible for what they do and must be able to give a satisfactory reason for it". It's about being responsible for and having to explain your actions.

* (00:04:25) Lack of Accountability in Public Servants

I brought up the word "accountable" because we frequently see individuals in public service who, in reality, serve "dark energies" and act as "puppets of the shadow people". My certainty in this comes from the utter lack of accountability shown by those in positions of governance who dictate to the public.

* (00:05:29) The COVID-19 "Scam" and Unaccountable Actions

A clear example of this lack of accountability is evident throughout the COVID pandemic, which I consider to be an entire "scam". Those in power made decisions that led to the public being sickened, maimed, and even murdered, yet there has been no accountability for any of these actions. These individuals are protected by the very system they serve. Mandates were enforced under threat of force or loss of employment, and those who enacted them have not recanted or admitted error. This suggests their actions were not errors, but part of a deliberate "plan".

* (00:06:31) The "Fail Upward" Phenomenon

You can identify when someone is truly doing their job for the unseen masters when, despite seemingly failing as public servants, they "fail upward". It's nonsensical to think someone making repeated errors would be promoted or maintain their job, unless the "error" was the intended outcome. This "tell" signals they are fulfilling their actual task, even if it means maiming or murdering the population, as seen with those pushing injection mandates who remain unpunished. They are simply fulfilling agreements made "behind closed doors".

* (00:08:22) Courts: An Illusion of Justice

It's crucial to understand that our court systems, even in supposedly democratic societies, do not actually rectify societal wrongs. Instead, they provide the illusion of relief, making you believe that if you just navigate the system correctly, you'll find justice. They convince you that you lack the capacity to represent yourself, pushing you to hire a lawyer.

* (00:09:09) Lawyers: Obstacles to Justice

Hiring a lawyer almost guarantees spectacular failure, as lawyers, belonging to the same law society, work together to ensure you don't get the relief you seek. Their true masters are often private interests. Their job is to drain your resources and time until you give up, exhausting you into submission. The court system is outrageous when you understand its rules. Lawyers often make fatal errors, but it doesn't matter because they protect each other. The entire point is to siphon public resources and frustrate any attempt at peaceful justice.

* (00:11:06) The Court System as a "Giant Fraud"

The courts act as a distraction, offering false promises of justice and relief that are simply lies. Anyone who has navigated civil litigation or observed criminal proceedings will see how nonsensical and "stupid" the whole system is. The Disney cartoon Alice in Wonderland actually provides a more accurate portrayal of court reality than most dramas, with its inversion of good and bad and its redefined language that laymen cannot understand. Deciphering this language reveals the system to be a "giant fraud". The system exists to exhaust, impoverish, and waste your time, ensuring that wrongdoers continue their actions for years.

* (00:14:30) Logging Industry: Accountability Disparity

Let's look at an example of how this lack of accountability plays out in the logging industry. Legislation, while appearing to protect forests and the environment, actually serves to destroy small, independent loggers. An independent logger accidentally cutting down a protected "rock maple" could face millions in fines and have their life destroyed by litigation, even if no one was actually harmed. Often, larger logging companies will tip off authorities to penalize their smaller competitors.

* (00:19:17) Big Corporations and Legal Loopholes

In stark contrast, large corporations face no such disincentive. They will clear-cut acres of protected trees to maximize profits, and if caught, their extensive legal teams will simply draw out litigation for years, ultimately paying a fraction of the fine, which amounts to only a tiny percentage of their profits. This demonstrates how the law does not apply equally to all; it favors big corporations with permanent legal retainers who work the system to their advantage, while independent individuals cannot afford such defenses.

Conclusion:

The regulations and legislation we see are not designed to protect the public or the environment, but rather to favor the powerful and special interests who fund their creation. These laws are often drafted by teams of lawyers who understand the complex "legalese," a language where words can be inverted to mean the opposite of what you'd expect. Politicians often pass these laws without understanding their true intent. What appears to be accountability is, in fact, a system designed to benefit insiders and the friends of the "shadow people". Once you recognize this formula, it begins to make sense, as seemingly "mistakes" are actually deliberate actions. Stay vigilant, my friends, and remember that we are called to be fearless warriors in spirit and in truth.