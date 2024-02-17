S1 EP 3 - SCGP- RebroadCast

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 3 We will define the word malfeasance, and tie it into our lives every day.

When those in power, are not held accountable for thier bad behaviour, we will get more and more of it. And we have.

We will explore generally in each podcast: (1) Mindset (2) Spritset (3) Bodyset.

This podcast will explore from multiple angles, the Christian perspective of General Current Topics, Book Readings, Guest Interviews and Ask me anything segments. We will explore the following Subjects: True Earth Exploration, True Health, True History and True Human Exploration. I advocate for rugged individualism. God the Creator gave us freedom of choice, that choice is informed by what we believe in and most of what we believe is wrong. We are in the ultimate battle of good versus evil. Do nothing and you lose. Do something and we all gain. Listen and let us explore together.

Please send listener questions to:Questions2SCGP@proton.mePlease be succinct, not compound in your questions. If you have up the three questions, make a list, and I will attempt to provide an answer for you.

A response show will be recorded.

Welcome back to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, Episode 3. I'm your host, Henry, and in this episode, we open with a powerful and centering prayer, setting the tone for reflection and purposeful action. Join me as we delve into themes of courage, discernment, and our role as peacemakers in the world.

00:00:11 - Opening Prayer for Clarity and Focus: We begin this episode with a heartfelt prayer, asking for patience, courage, and wisdom to navigate life's challenges. We seek discernment to see clearly and conviction to act appropriately in all situations.

00:00:36 - Invoking Divine Protection: The prayer continues by invoking the armor of God and divine protection, empowering us to boldly walk in the world as peacemakers striving to make it a better place for everyone.

00:00:51 - The Swords of the Spirit and Steel: We ask for guidance in knowing when to use both the spiritual and practical tools at our disposal – the Sword of the Spirit and the Sword of Steel – to do what is right for ourselves, our families, and our communities.

00:01:03 - Standing Tall with Courage and Truth: This section of the prayer emphasizes the importance of inner fortitude, urging us to stand tall with courage, speak truth, and lead by example in all our interactions.

00:01:11 - Rebuke Evil and Act Against It: We make a solemn pledge to actively rebuke evil, to speak out against injustice, and to take action to stop it wherever we encounter it, upholding our sacred honor.

00:01:17 - Seeking Individual Guidance: The prayer shifts to a personal level, asking for divine guidance so that each of us may know with absolute certainty the best way to act in our own unique circumstances.

00:42:33 - Moving Hearts Towards Goodness: Towards the end of the prayer, we ask for a spiritual stirring within our listeners, encouraging them to choose more, be better, and become living examples of God's intentions for His children.

00:42:43 - Remembering Our Divine Nature: We are reminded of our identity as children of God, blessed with free will and the capacity to be co-creators of this world, with the potential for abundance through our choices and actions.

00:42:59 - Fulfilling Our Destiny with Fearlessness: This part of the prayer inspires us to envision and actively pursue our individual destinies with the courage of spiritual and practical warriors, shining as examples of our divine potential.

00:43:16 - Manifesting Unwavering Courage and a Godly Realm: We conclude the prayer by asking for the manifestation of unwavering courage and the conviction to live a life of purpose, contributing to a godly realm filled with peace, love, and abundance here and now.

That concludes our opening prayer for this episode. I hope these reflections resonate with you and provide a strong foundation for the rest of your day. Until our next conversation, may God bless you, and thank you for listening to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.