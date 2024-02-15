S1 EP 2 - SCGP - We Define Evil - Rebroadcast

The second episode.

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast

Title: Let Us Define Evil

In this episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman podcast, we dive deep into understanding the concept of evil. It's crucial to define and recognize evil, especially when considering the events of the past few years. We'll explore the definitions of evil and discuss how these concepts relate to the COVID situation and the idea of viruses. This episode aims to equip you with knowledge and discernment to identify and stand against evil in our world.

* (00:00:09): Opening Prayer

* We begin with a prayer seeking patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment. We ask for divine protection and the strength to be peacemakers. The prayer emphasizes rebuking evil and acting with courage and truth.

* (00:02:03): Defining Evil: Part 1

* I introduce the definition of evil from the International Standard Bible Encyclopedia. The definition includes moral and physical aspects, acknowledging that not all suffering is intentionally caused, and highlighting that the innocent often suffer. It's emphasized that God is not the source of moral evil.

* (00:03:17): Defining Evil: Part 2

* I continue with definitions of evil from Webster's Revised Unabridged Dictionary. These definitions describe evil as having qualities that cause injury and mischief, moral corruption, causing sorrow and distress, anything that impairs happiness and well-being, moral badness, and even malady or disease.

* (00:05:00): The Importance of Understanding Evil

* I stress the importance of understanding the concept of evil, especially when reflecting on the events of the recent past. I assert that the COVID agenda was an evil plan, aligning with the definitions previously discussed.

* (00:05:31): The Evil of the COVID Scam

* I argue that the COVID situation was evil, characterized by intentions to harm, reduce population, cause sickness, create reliance on pharmaceuticals, and generate profit from suffering and death. These actions are considered hallmarks of evil.

* (00:06:45): The Concept of Viruses

* I introduce the concept of viruses and discuss how many people believe in them without direct proof. I suggest that some authorities may be misled, while others knowingly perpetuate the idea of viruses for personal gain and control.

* (00:11:30): The Fraudulent Nature of Virology

* I explain how the term "isolation" is used deceptively in virology. I discuss Dr.

* Lenka's experiment, which demonstrated the flaws in standard virology practices, suggesting that the entire field is based on fraud.

* (00:17:23): Freedom of Information Requests

* I discuss freedom of information requests in Canada and the United States, which sought proof of virus isolation. The results of these requests revealed that no institutions could provide evidence of having isolated any virus.

* (00:19:45): The Implications of No Virus Isolation

* I emphasize that the absence of proof for viruses means the concept is a fraud. Consequently, everything derived from this fraud, such as vaccinations, should be stopped.

* (00:20:44): Call to Action

* I call for people to recognize the truth about viruses and reject fear.

In conclusion, understanding the true nature of evil and recognizing the deceptions surrounding the concept of viruses is crucial. It is my hope that this episode has empowered you to discern truth from falsehood and to stand firm in the face of evil. Let us all strive to live righteously and protect ourselves and our communities from harm.