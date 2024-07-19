S1 EP 1 OF 3 FALL OF THE CHURCH - ecclesia time.

Fake Covid has proven the Church has fallen. Not all but most are unfit for purpose and we must come to terms with this. We need to reorient ourselves to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. Do not idol worship the church. I explain my points in this 3 part series.

Here are the show notes for this special report on the church:

Welcome to "The Church Deception part 1 of 3" on The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. In this episode, I'm sharing a message that comes with a heavy heart, as we embark on a crucial self-reflection about the state of the Christian church today. Over the past few years, particularly from 2020 to 2023, we witnessed a significant revealing among many churches, showing how they've veered off course, often compromising core principles by entangling themselves with governmental authorities. It's time to examine where the church stands and how we can find our way back to being truly guided by God's word.

Show Notes:

* 00:01:33 - The Church's Great Fall During COVID

I start this report by discussing what I've observed as a "great fall" or "great revealing" within Christian churches between 2020 and 2023. Many churches, in my view, lost their way during the challenges presented by the COVID era.

* 00:02:00 - "Give Unto Caesar" - A Misunderstood Principle

I delve into common interpretations of biblical verses, specifically the idea of "giving unto Caesar what is Caesar's." While this traditionally implies paying taxes to avoid trivial trouble, I argue that this principle only extends to a certain point, emphasizing that it was never meant to compromise one's faith or health for government edicts.

* 00:04:50 - The Perversion of Tax-Exempt Status

The discussion shifts to how churches in the Western world often operate under special registration statuses, like the 501(c)(3) in the United States, which grant tax-free donations. This status, I explain, creates a perverse incentive, as churches become dependent on government benefits rather than purely relying on biblical principles of tithing.

* 00:08:05 - Government's Undue Influence Through Tax Status

I contend that the moment the government infiltrates the church, everything becomes perverted, leading church leaders to prioritize government demands over God's will. This entanglement, through "sneaky regulation" and perceived mutual benefits, positions the government between God and His followers.

* 00:10:05 - The Detrimental Impact of COVID Measures on Congregants

During 2020-2023, governments leveraged the threat of removing tax statuses to force churches into compliance with COVID measures. I assert that these measures, such as mask mandates and vaccine encouragement, were not only useless but detrimental to the health of congregants, representing a grave betrayal by church leadership.

* 00:11:47 - The Path to Freedom: Private Membership Organizations (PMAs)

I introduce Private Membership Organizations (PMAs) as the clear path forward for churches seeking to correct their course and regain independence. Churches that have rejected their special tax status and transitioned to a PMA model are, in my view, the ones seeing the way clear, free from government overreach.

* 00:14:04 - How PMAs Work: Shifting to a Trust Model

To illustrate how a PMA functions, I explain the concept of moving church assets, such as buildings, into a trust. This structure ensures that the property is held for the benefit of the members (beneficiaries) and operated by a trustee, similar to how a trust fund manages assets for heirs.

* 00:19:30 - Benefits of PMAs: Freedom from Government Control

By converting to a PMA and voluntarily relinquishing tax-exempt status, churches eliminate the government's leverage over them. This transition allows churches to congregate as they see fit, without being subjected to health mandates, mask requirements, vaccine nonsense, or social distancing rules, because they operate in a private capacity.

* 00:22:14 - Private Capacity vs. Public Permits

I draw a clear distinction between businesses that operate with public permits, thereby agreeing to government regulations, and private entities that do not require such permits. A PMA allows the church to function like a private residence, where the rules are set by its members, free from external governmental authority.

* 00:23:42 - The Current Spiritual Battle and the Remnant

I emphasize that we are living in a time of intense spiritual warfare, suggesting we are in an "undeclared World War III." It's a call to action for godly individuals to "put on the armor of God" and prepare for battle, as Satan seeks to destroy, sicken, and enslave us. Only a "remnant" of true believers, those with God's principles in their hearts, will survive this period.

Conclusion:

This episode is a stark look at the challenges facing the church today and a rallying cry for self-correction and a return to godly principles. It's crucial for us to acknowledge where compromises have been made and to seek a path of true independence, free from worldly entanglements. Remember, your faith and the future of the church depend on our willingness to stand firm and act. Stay tuned for the next parts of this special report.