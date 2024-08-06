S1 Breath of Life: Breathing is essential to life. Are you concious of your own breath?

I talk about nasal breathing and breath rate for better health and fitness. In crease you C02 Max for performance.

“The Oxygen Advantage” is a comprehensive and scientifically grounded exploration of the impact of breathing on our health. Patrick McKeown presents a compelling case for the importance of proper breathing, making a strong argument for the detrimental effects of chronic mouth breathing and overbreathing.

The Wim Hof breathing technique involves taking deep breaths through the nose and exhaling forcefully through the mouth. It is said to help increase lung capacity and improve oxygenation. It may also help release toxins from the body and boost the immune system. Wim Hof believes that his method can help you achieve a "state of inner peace.". He claims that it can also help control stress levels, increase energy levels, and improve sleep.